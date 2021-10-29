Watertown High School’s Purple Tiger Theatre group is again branching with its next show.
Last spring, the group’s show was filmed and showed at the Stardust Drive-In theatre in Watertown. This fall, theatre teacher Edie Pope has commissioned a play from country music artist and Watertown resident Billy Dungy, known professionally as Jesse Hunter.
“The Great Theater Caper” is a play, not a musical, but there is music in the show, Pope said. It is about the misadventures in a theatre and features characters of all walks of life, such as a student which is a rapper, a country boy, a popular girl and one that is very shy, Pope said.
“I met Billy through his wife, Becky, a remarkable artist in her own right,” Pope said. “She owns Watertown Flower Shop and is an unwavering supporter of the Purple Tiger Theatre. She’s always connecting me to something or someone and this time she brought me to her multi-talented husband.”
Dungy also is a songwriter, publisher and playwright. He is known for the song “Long Legged Hannah (from Butte Montana) and has toured with Tim McGraw, Brooks and Dunn and the late Charlie Daniels.
Dungy said, “when Edie Pope from (WHS) asked me if I would consider writing a musical play to be presented by the Purple Tiger Theatre and collaborate with them to create their fall production, I agreed without hesitation.
“Just as sports are important to athletic students, the performing arts can be just as important to artistic students. I hope, through this play, students will gain some important experience working as a team and find a little more confidence in themselves performing in front of an audience. I hope it’s something they will always remember fondly.”
The original art for the play poster was created by Aniya Corpening, a ninth-grade WHS student.