NASCAR’s top tier racing series is back at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville this week for the second consecutive year.
The Ally 400 Cup Series race will be held Sunday, June 26 at 4 p.m. Last year’s race, won by Kyle Larson, marked the first top-tier NASCAR race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.
The race in Gladeville is the 19th on NASCAR’s 38-race season schedule. Chase Elliott is the current points leader.
A trucks series race will be held Friday night and an Xfinity series (second-tier racing) race will be held Saturday afternoon.
Traffic and parking procedures during last year’s race weekend delayed many fans from getting to their seat before the race started. Track officials said that new procedures are in place to get fans into the facility quicker this year.
Those changes include the elimination of paying for parking on arrival (a parking fee has been added to the ticket cost), the addition of 2,000 more parking places near McCrary Road and additional signage on roadways near the track.
Vehicles entering the superspeedway from State Route 840 must use Exit 65. Exit 61 (Couchville Pike) will not be open for race traffic. Vehicles on Highway 231 will exit to State Route 452 to get to the track.
Tickets for the race weekend start at $35. Kids 12 and under get in free for Friday and Saturday races and for $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 race on Sunday. For ticket information go to NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX.
The track’s grandstands have about 38,000 seats.
Four-time WWE world champion Sheamus will serve as the honorary starter for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Nashville Superspeedway officials announced last week.
Grammy Award-winning country music duo Brothers Osborne is scheduled for a pre-race concert on Sunday to start at 2 p.m.