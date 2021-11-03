Longtime Nashville artist Phil Ponder shared his artistic process as well as the history of several of his most known pieces during the recent “Evening with Phil Ponder” event at the Farm Bureau Expo Center.
“I have been extremely, extremely blessed to do this,” Ponder said. “The first ‘thank you’ goes to God because he gave me a talent that not everybody has.”
Ponder, a Hermitage resident, is well known for his pen and ink techniques that emphasize great detail. He’s most known for his renditions of the Nashville skyline, which he started in 1982.
He has created more than 700 works of art and recently completed his 11th Nashville skyline piece. He also recently published his self-titled book, which is a collection of his works that range from skylines to architectural pieces.
Ponder, 88, shared the origin of his artistic journey, highlighted some of his favorite pieces and explained his creative process with dozens of guests during the event, which was sponsored by CedarStone Bank.
“My mother encouraged me from the very beginning. I must say, I had a lot of encouragement because she was around a lot of years. She lived 112 years and 4 months,” Ponder said.
Ponder said the path to creating portraits of skylines and buildings started while he was an employee of Genesco and noticed a portrait of a small Italian village that featured great detail of the village.
“I used that concept on something local,” said Ponder, who said he completed his first piece following the inspiration after about a year of work in 1978.
Ponder shared his creative process, which consists of math and multiple techniques.
“It all starts with a camera,” he said. “My camera is integral to what I do. I take lots of pictures, and because most of my pictures are architecturally oriented. I take a whole lot of pictures in a straight line and put them together. I lay my pictures out, get in my mind what I want to do and then trick is translating from my mind down to paper.”
Ponder said he uses a calculator to accurately place aspects of the image on the canvas in their appropriate size. He uses a .005-point pen, which is the size of a strand of human hair.
Ponder completed his first Nashville skyline in 1982 and has completed 11 since the original, including his most recent Nashvi11e, which he completed this year.
“I’ve sold more skylines than anything,” Ponder said.
Ponder’s book is a 120-page coffee table photo book that includes stories behind his works, which he said comes from his practice of learning about the history of the buildings he draws.
“That helps me to formulate the feeling that I can put into that picture,” he said.
The event also included a $600 donation to four charities — New Leash, Wilson Books from Birth, Fiddlers Grove and Second Harvest Food Bank.