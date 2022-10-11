When I learned of the recent death of Dr. Stephen (Steve) Neely, I immediately had a dozen thoughts about him to cross my mind.
Well, that’s not exactly the truth. It was more like a hundred or so.
And I’m sure the thousands he treated and befriended could share just as many remembrances of this larger than life legend in the local medical community, as I.
He was Wilson County’s first orthopedic surgeon who made his way here some 42 years ago from Boston.
He was, as the saying goes, “all in” when it came to community. I don’t believe I’ve ever known anyone who moved here, who loved Lebanon, Wilson County, and Tennessee more than Steve Neely.
He was the team doctor for Friendship Christian School for decades, a member of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary, and a confidential financial contributor to a number of nonprofits that served important needs in the community.
He had a passion for Ferraris, exotic rugs, and rocks. That’s right. Rocks.
In an effort to support public education he once volunteered to be a guest lecturer to a few high school classes. But once he learned administrators expected him to speak on topics related to his profession he bolted, screaming he didn’t want talk about fixing bones, he wanted to tell students about the excitement of discovering rocks and gems and substances of the earth and why they should be interested in geology.
When not repairing or replacing hips, knees, and arms in an operating room, which he did more than 10,000 times, he found fulfillment and a never ending curiosity in the field of geology traveling far and near to dig in the earth’s surface for rocks in laymen’s terms or gemstones as many would say.
His voice, still with a Boston tone about it, was loud and authoritative. When he spoke, even the hard of hearing could hear him loud and clear.
So the story goes that when he first came to Lebanon and was practicing at then McFarland Hospital, he was sometimes scolded and urged to drop his speech a decibel or so because those in the waiting room on the other side of an exam room wall could hear every word shouted to his patients, nurses and anyone else he may be addressing.
I’ll never forget walking in the gate to a Friendship football game in Celina with him. It was the Friday night following the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York. The whole nation was on edge. Folks were uncertain about what had happened only days ago and were worried that it may happen again, but they didn’t know where.
Approaching the ticket gate to the ball field, an older gentleman dressed in overalls and wearing a roughly trimmed lengthy gray beard greeted us with a customary “hiddy do.” Appreciating the old gentleman’s station in life, his rural appearance, and folksy greeting, Steve looked at me and said, “You know, this may be the safest place in America tonight, Clay County, Tennessee.”
As my grandmother would say, Steve’s speech was often colorful. He would frequently use what many would term as socially inappropriate words and expressions but he meant no harm. And in this context, he could get his point across vividly. Once he spoke there was no misunderstanding.
Despite his outward toughness, loud voice and colorful language, he was pretty much a softy on the inside. If he liked you, and he liked a lot of folks, he was with you through thick and thin.
I suffered a political defeat 10 years ago. It was a close election but just the same it was a disappointing defeat after a long hot summer of campaigning. On Friday afternoon, the day after the election, my daughter and I were sitting in our den going over what we should have done differently in order for the election to have ended with a win. It was about 3 o’clock as I recall when we heard the front doorbell ring. I wasn’t in much of a mood to receive guests so I sent Kalyn to see who was at the door.
She took a quick glance, rushed back to the den, and said it looks like a homeless man standing there.
(So here’s where a parenthesis is inserted in this piece. Steve Neely was never a candidate for a GQ magazine layout. I’m not sure where he spent his money but it wasn’t on clothes. He could come-up with some of the most outlandish outfits of mismatched colors, plaids over stripes, topcoats over sweatpants, and baggy jerseys the eyes have ever seen. In short, he wasn’t much on dressing for show. But he was for sure an inspiration for the adage “clothes don’t make the man.”)
To continue the story I went to the front door to see the homeless man. Turns out he wasn’t homeless. It was Steve. He didn’t come in and only spoke a half-dozen words. He just stopped by to say he was sorry that I lost the election.
He was such a genuinely nice guy.
He took phone calls when he really didn’t have to because he believed it was the right thing to do when someone was in need of help. He had principles and moral convictions he practiced as he lived his life and attended his medical profession.
Steve Neely was truly a first-of-his-kind for Lebanon and Wilson County and I’m confident there will not be another like him for a longtime to come, if ever.
He will be sorely missed but surely never forgotten.