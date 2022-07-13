A Volunteer State Community College professor recently published a book that chronicles a century of scouting at Boxwell Reservation in Wilson County.
U.S. and African American history professor Grady Eades said it was his personal connection as a staff member at Boxwell Reservation on Old Hickory Lake in the 1990s that prompted him to write “For the Good of the Program: A Century of Middle Tennessee Scouting at Boxwell, 1921-2021.”
“While I was on staff, I had the pleasure to work with men who had worked on camp staff themselves in the 1960s when the Reservation was new,” Eades said. “They inundated me with stories of the place and how it had changed. After my time on staff ended, several of us began work on collecting and preserving the history of camp by collecting photos and recording stories from people who were important to the camp’s past.
Eades said his book breaks down the history of the Boy Scout camp into several separate but related stories.
“First and foremost, ‘For the Good of the Program explores’ the evolution of the summer camp program to serve the needs of the nation’s youth,” he said. “As the values of the nation changed over the last 100 years, the scouting program changed as well, and those new values and priorities were then expressed in the summer camp program.”
The physical evolution of Camp Boxwell, or Boxwell Reservation as it is currently known, is another story the book tells, according to Eades.
“The summer camp of the Nashville Council – now the Middle Tennessee Council – has been in multiple locations over the last century, though the name ‘Boxwell’ has remained constant,” he said. “From a small four-acre parcel of farmland loaned to the council to the nearly 1,300 acres on Old Hickory Lake, the transformations of the camp are a story all their own.”
One of the more significant aspects of the book includes the people, or the characters, as Eades refers to them, who made the Boxwell program happen.
“Some people, like Ward Akers, the council executive from 1947-75, were larger-than-life personalities who made big things happen,” he said. “Other individuals like E. B. Stahlman and even Leslie G. Boxwell were local businessmen and among Nashville’s most influential citizens. The book weaves these stories into the tapestry of the local scouting program.”
Eades said he started to dig through newspaper archives shortly after he started his career at Vol State around 2000. He wanted to learn more about Boxwell’s history before it became a reservation.
“I intended to eventually write a book, but it wasn’t until 2013 when I ran across an article that named the opening date of the very first Boxwell as July 5, 1921,” he said. “I knew then if I were to write a history, I needed to be ready by the centennial, and it was time to get to work.”
Eades said he has taught history at Vol State for the past 20 years. He continues to run virtualboxwell.org and remains involved in scouting in Middle Tennessee.
“In addition to insight and advice from colleagues, simply being a professor at a local college opened doors,” he said. “People were willing to chat with me about the project and even complete strangers were willing to help because they understood that I was doing serious research.”
Eades said the book is his first, though he published an article on the Narrows Boxwell in the Tennessee Historical Quarterly.
“I am currently researching two more articles related to scouting in the Midstate and have ideas for at least two more book-length projects, again scouting related. However, it is too early in the process to tell if those will amount to anything,” he said.
Eades said he is focused on promoting “For the Good of the Program” and organizing his existing research to eventually be given to the state archives, so the material may be preserved and available for future researchers. He also speaks at local libraries and troop meetings about the history of Boxwell.
“A willing troop or organization only need contact me at Vol State or through virtualboxwell.org, and I will continue this book tour through the fall,” he said.
To reach Eades, email him at grady.eades@volstate.edu.