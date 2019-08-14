Lebanon Special School District’s newest elementary school will be named in honor of two longtime champions of education, Steve Jones and Andy Brummett, the district announced Tuesday.
LSSD’s Jones Brummett Elementary School, located at 1530 Hartmann Dr., will break ground this fall and is scheduled to open August of 2021.
Jones has been a board member since 1988 and has served as Board Chairman since 1992. He began his leadership role with approximately 1,800 students which has more than doubled with a current student population of almost 4,000.
The number of schools has more than doubled as well with Jones Brummett being the seventh school in the district. making four schools built during his leadership.
Brummett began his teaching career in LSSD in 1973 at the former Highland Heights Elementary School. He was later promoted to principal of Walter J. Baird in 1982.
In 1989, he became superintendent and lead the system in this position until 2005. In 2008, he began his tenure as a school board member.