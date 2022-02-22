After being furloughed from his hospitality job during the pandemic, Mt. Juliet resident Anthony Foglia contemplated his next career fork and decided his hometown is where he would set his aim.
That decision became a business that showcases his love of animals and desire to offer something a little different for pet owners with Pet Supplies Plus.
Foglia, who graduated from Belmont University in 2018, said he always had dogs around. Now his pet store located in a Publix shopping center on Lebanon Road near N. Mt. Juliet Road.
“I grew up in Illinois and Pet Supplies Plus was a big deal there and it stuck in my mind,” Foglia said.
During his furlough, he researched the company and realized it was an essential business during the pandemic and not shut down.
“It made more money during this time because people were adopting more animals and wanted a pet companion,” said Foglia.
He scouted locations in Hermitage, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet near Providence Marketplace and found his space in the north part of town at a location that was previously a cardio club and a nutrition store.
“I just love this area,” Foglia said. “It’s so convenient to the neighbors and this north town area.”
Foglia and the eight other employees hired in October and December didn’t have long to stock the store with a huge abundance of pet products for a January opening.
The store’s name brand food is called Redford, but it also carries Fromm, Nutrish and Purina. There’s food for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles (including live crickets) and birds.
“One lady bought 150 crickets last week,” Foglia said.
One section of the store has several cat stations to show felines up for adoptions.
Beta fish are currently the only live animals sold in the store. There’s a three-bay dog wash station for those who don’t want to yuck up their home bath. A one-time wash is $10, and the store supplies the tub, shampoos, towels and jumbo dryer.
“I only hired team members who have a passion for pets, or who have experience working at a pet store,” Foglia said. “We pride ourselves in being experts in dog products and we want to get to know pet owners and their companions.”
Supervisor Jessii Patrick, a Mt. Juliet resident, was busy looking at inventory and helping customers last week.
“I’ve been in the pet industry for four years,” she said. “This new store offers the best options with natural brands and hands-on with customers and their pets.”
And, yes, dogs are welcome in the store on leashes and it’s a promise team members will get down on their hands and knees to play with them.
“I think this business is yet another great addition to our community and we are most appreciative and thankful for their service and commitment to Mt. Juliet,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin. “Having wonderful businesses like this in Mt. Juliet provides convenient shopping opportunities for our citizens.”
Other services offered include curbside pickup, same-day delivery and pet prescriptions filled online delivered to the customer’s door.
“I’m just beyond excited to open this pet store in my neighborhood and to offer a fun and affordable place for pet parents,” he said.