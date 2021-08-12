A new restaurant in north Mt. Juliet brings a German ambiance and flavor and it’s caused quite a buzz for those who want a cold brew and brats.
Prost and Riot are not the owners’ names, but rather an homage to Germany. Lebanon resident and co-owner Brent Beimfohr who said his parents are both German, said “prost” is the German word for “cheers” as a salutation accompanied by beer. And “riot” is the German word for something funny that results in “intense, unrestrained laughter.”
The journey to the name Prost & Riot wasn’t really a stretch then for this entrepreneur husband and father of Sophia, 10. Her middle name happens to be “Riot”.
Beimfohr previously owned the Mt. Juliet Beer Company located just down the street from his Lebanon Road location. His new restaurant is across the street from Nonaville Road in the former Humble Hoagie building.
Before he and his partner Joe Fariello opened Prost & Riot last month, Beimfohr wanted to buy the Rhythm Salon that was there prior to Humble Hoagie. he Humble Hoagie then took over the place and struggled through the pandemic. Beimfohr then asked the Humble Hoagie owners if he could take up residence in the building already equipped with table space and a kitchen.
“They wanted to sell,” he said.
So, with a theme that is a nod to his heritage, Prost & Riot was born.
“It’s really a good neighborhood and family friendly and a great place to hang out,” Beimfohr said. “It was a location people already knew about.”
Beimfohr said the place is definitely not a “tavern”.
“We are a pub and a restaurant,” he said. “All my experience owning a beer company gave me the guts to do this. Everyone wants a friendly place to chill and so far, the community has been super supportive.
Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hinesley said he’s seen the visible improvements to the place and that reinforces the “obvious reasons why people want to go and see it first-hand.”
This restaurant definitely has a German vibe. The tables were imported from Germany and the ever-growing menu has German staples such as smoked German bratwurst, kraut, special tater tots (topped with beer cheese, caramelized green onions and Alabama white sauce), the “Bolt Brat, and Riot style mac, plus more.
There’s a front deck for eating outside with more sun sails and, “We’ve added much more space in the back for outdoor eating and relaxing,” said Beimfohr.
Five German beers and seven craft beers are available as well.
The owners said they are talking with nearby businesses to see if they can share a bit of parking space to accommodate their large amount of customers.
They said they are planning “quite a big” Oktoberfest, Germany’s biggest fall fest. The future most likely will bring live entertainment; for now, music plays through speakers.
“I am always so thankful to those entrepreneurs who invest in our great city,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin. “Small businesses are a big part of what make our city and country so awesome. The Highway 70 corridor of Mt. Juliet is seeing some really exciting new business development and the Prost & Riot Beer Haus is a great addition. I greatly appreciate their investment in our city and wish them complete success.”