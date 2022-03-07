Every active registered voter in Wilson County will soon receive a new green voter registration card in the mail, according to a news release from the Wilson County Election Commission.
Every county in Tennessee has new district lines because of redistricting that takes place every 10 years.
The new cards have individual voting information on them determined by where the voter lives. Voter registration cards are not required for a registered voter to cast a vote during Early Voting or on Election Day. Voters are required to present a Tennessee or federally issued photo ID in order to vote.
“We encourage voters to inspect their card carefully and contact the Wilson County Election Commission with questions or concerns”, Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith said in the news release. “The next Election Day is May 3, and we want to take time now to straighten out any registration issues and not delay anyone who votes during Early Voting or on Election Day.”
In addition to the new voter card, a district lookup tool is also available at www.WilsonElections.com. The lookup tool provides information about which county commission district, school board, state house and senate and congressional district voters are in. To use the tool, go to www.WilsonElections.com and click on the link highlighted on the yellow homepage banner. Voters can enter their address and see both the new districts and their prior districts.
“The new voter cards and the District Lookup are services we provide to give voters an easy way to know who represents them and who will be on their ballot,” Smith said.
Changing an address or registering to vote can be done online on the Election Commissions website. Voters may also register in person at the Election Commission office at 230 E. Gay St. in Lebanon. The last day to register for the May 3 Republican and Democratic Wilson County Primary Election is April 4.
There will be three elections in 2022 beginning with the Republican and Democratic County Primary Election on May 3. Candidates running for office in 2022 will be qualified based on the new district lines. Offices eligible are Circuit Court Judge Division I, Circuit Court Judge Division II, Chancellor, Criminal Court Judge, District Attorney, Public Defender, County Mayor, County Commissioners- All 25 Districts, County Trustee, General Sessions Judge Division I, General Sessions Judge Division II, General Sessions Judge Division III, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, Constables- All 5 Zones, Wilson County School Board Zones 2, 3, 4 and 6 and one member at-large for Lebanon Special School District.
Early Voting will be held April 13-28 at four locations in Wilson County: Election Commission Office (230 E. Gay St., Lebanon); Mt. Juliet Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park; Gladeville Community Center (95 McCreary Rd.); and Watertown Community Center (8630 Sparta Pike).
Election Day is Tuesday, May 3 and the 18 Vote Centers will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wilson County voters may vote at their most convenient polling place during Early Voting and on Election Day.
To learn more about redistricting, primaries and general elections, qualifications for offices and other elections related information go to www.WislonVotes.com and download the 2021-2022 Voter Handbook. To ask questions about election related issues or learn how to be involved contact the Wilson County Election Commission at (615) 444-0216 or emailing info@WilsonElections.com.