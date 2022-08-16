Cumberland University has added Oakley School namesake Joyce Annette “JJ” Oakley to the Board of Trust.
Oakley graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1972. After many years of teaching nursing, she returned to Tennessee and received her Master of Nursing in 1980 as well as a law degree from The University of Tennessee in 1985.
Oakley is currently the President of Oakley First National Foundation which provides scholarships to students, a member of the American Nursing Association and Tennessee Bar Association.
“I am honored and proud to join the board of such a fine school like Cumberland University. The university gives so much to the community, and I hope in some small way I can contribute to that legacy” Oakley said in a news release from the university.
She married the late Millard Oakley in 1986 and relocated to their current home in Overton County. The Oakleys made the single largest monetary gift to Cumberland University ($5 million) last fall. In their honor, the School of Humanities, Education and Arts is now named the JJ and Millard Oakley School. Additionally, the Oakley’s transformational gift is funding a portion of the current Memorial Hall entrance renovations.
Cumberland to host opioid misuse panel
Cumberland University is co-sponsoring a panel discussion about opioid misuse with Beth Macy, author of the New York Times bestselling book “Dopesick” at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Also scheduled to participate in the panel discussion are the Tennessee physician portrayed in “Dopesick” Dr. Stephen Loyd, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Assistant Commissioner Taryn Sloss.
“This event brings the conversation home to the Lebanon community and gives community members a chance to hear what the opioid crisis looks like locally. Our panelists, including author Beth Macy, will bring insight into the epidemic and prevention efforts,” Cumberland University Program Director and Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Suzann Lafferty said in a news release. Tickets are now on sale.
Cumberland’s Alumni Association will relaunch the CU Book Club with “Dopesick” as the book of the month for August. Alumni, students and community members are invited to join the book club discussions that will take place Aug. 18, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 in Memorial Hall at 5:30 p.m.