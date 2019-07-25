Law enforcement agencies in Wilson County plan to ramp up their efforts enforcing the state’s new “hands-free” cellphone law after a few weeks of warning drivers.
The law, which took effect July 1, makes it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone or mobile device with any part of their body, write, send or read text messages and reach for a cellphone. Drivers are allowed to use an earpiece, headphone device or wrist-worn device to make and receive phone calls.
Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy said the department gave motorists a two-week grace period to educate them about the law.
“Honestly, a lot of people had no idea about the new law,” he said. “We just started ramping up to start writing the citations.”
Hardy said Lebanon police have issued about a dozen citations.
“I can see a huge improvement with people not using their cellphone or electronic devices while driving,” Wilson County Sheriff Lt. Scott Moore said. “Some still do, but I can tell a difference.”
Moore said the state had the highest rate of distracted driving — about five times higher than the national average.
In 2018, there were more than 24,600 crashes involving a distracted driver in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Ty Chandler said officers spent the first two weeks of the new law passing out brochures and educating as many people as possible about the new law.
“For the first two weeks, we just have been issuing warnings for the ‘Hands-Free’ violation,” Chandler said. “Officers have noted that they are seeing less occurrences of a handheld distraction. However, it is still prevalent.”
“As people will now become more aware that this law exists, it should become more noticeable because the fines are pretty hefty. It’s no joke,” Hardy said.
Violation of the law will be a Class C misdemeanor and considered a moving traffic violation. Fines include: $50 for first-time offense, $100 for third-time offense or more or when violation results in a car crash and $200 when violation occurs in a work zone or a school zone.
“When the law first came out, some people hated it and some loved it. When you form bad habits, it’s kind of hard to get away from those,” Moore said.