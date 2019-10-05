Wilson Bank & Trust’s annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for Oct. 19-20 at the bank’s main office in Lebanon.
Admission to the event is free, though tickets or entry fees apply to some activities. The event is scheduled for the bank at 623 West Main St. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Attractions include shopping with more than 100 craft vendors; inflatables and games for children; live music; food trucks; and quilt and photography contest displays. An antique car show will be held on Sunday.
Contest registration forms can be found at wilsonbank.com.