Mt. Juliet Vice-Mayor Ray Justice helped to present a plan for a lake resort off Nonaville Road to the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission, saying his district is the only one in the city that has access to Old Hickory Lake.
There was no vote taken on the resort proposed for a 20-acre site at 3150 Nonaville Rd. The property owner is Sabin Ewin. The next step will be an official presentation of the resort plan to the Planning Commission.
Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said it was a “neat project.”
“I think he (Ewin) is probably the luckiest person in this room with 20 acres of lakefront property on Old Hickory Lake,” Hamblen said at the meeting.
The proposed resort would have parking spaces for 20 RVs, a corporate retreat center, a pool, and cabins. It may also have space to hold weddings and other events.
Hamblen said there may need to have a zoning change to permit a seasonal type of recreational use that is restricted, and limited, to the Old Hickory Lake area.
Planning Chairman Luke Winchester asked if the city had a public works issue with the proposal.
“Our biggest concern would be sewer access,” said Public Works Director Andy Barlow.
Barlow said that 70 percent to 80 percent of the visitors to the resort would not create a lot of traffic. He said there were peak hours of traffic,
Justice said the resort could bring tourists to the area” for a time and they go home, and it works really well.”
He said there could be as many as 50 cottages along the lake shoreline. There will be no boat dock.
Commissioner Darin Cunningham said he wanted this potential resort to be managed “professionally.”
“I’m worried about short term rentals” he said. “I’m worried about fraudulent activities.” Justice said there would be one management company over the entire resort.