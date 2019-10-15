It’s going to be a doggone good time at Charlie Daniels Park on Saturday, Oct. 19 when Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary celebrates its largest annual fundraiser.
A DOGgone Good OLD Time takes place at the park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said OFSDS Volunteer Manager and Event Coordinator Nell Taylor.
“There will be up to 50 dog-related vendors at the park on this day,” Taylor said.
Each hour through 2 p.m. four dogs will be available for fostering, among other dogs ready for a forever home.
Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own furry companions. A dog-safety demonstration is also planned.
Senior dogs, especially those with medical problems or disabilities, face a much greater chance of euthanasia at shelters than younger dogs because it is difficult to find adoptive families for them.