Leonard is one of many senior dogs available for fostering at Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet. The sanctuary will have its largest fundraiser at Charlie Daniels Park on Saturday, Oct. 19.

It’s going to be a doggone good time at Charlie Daniels Park on Saturday, Oct. 19 when Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary celebrates its largest annual fundraiser. 

A DOGgone Good OLD Time takes place at the park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said OFSDS Volunteer Manager and Event Coordinator Nell Taylor. 

“There will be up to 50 dog-related vendors at the park on this day,” Taylor said. 

Each hour through 2 p.m. four dogs will be available for fostering, among other dogs ready for a forever home.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own furry companions. A dog-safety demonstration is also planned.

Senior dogs, especially those with medical problems or disabilities, face a much greater chance of euthanasia at shelters than younger dogs because it is difficult to find adoptive families for them.

