First of four parts
Open house for the Lux Clock Manufacturing Company at its sparkling new factory on Nashville Pike on April 5, 1954, proved a momentous time in the Cedar City.
“Welcome Lux” signs were sprinkled liberally across downtown Lebanon to welcome executives from the company’s headquarters in Waterbury, Conn., that day while more than 1,000 visitors toured what was proclaimed to be one of the more modern factories in the state.
Gov. Frank C. Clement served as the keynote speaker for the dedication of Lux’s Tennessee branch. Its 25,000-square-foot building, which boasted air conditioning and sprinkler-fire protection throughout, contained the factory on one level. Located at 1307 West Main St., the office of red brick with white trim stood two stories high.
The previous summer, citizens of Lebanon (population 8,000) had voted 610 to 4 to approve a $250,000 bond to finance the erection of a concrete, steel and glass block building for the New England family-owned business.
Lux not only manufactured alarm clocks but also novelty clocks, automobile clocks, its famous portable Minute Minder, parking meter movements, automatic timing devices used in appliances, washers, dryers, broilers, electric ranges and toasters, and chart drives for recording instruments.
Company president Fred Lux announced on June 18, 1953, that Lux Clock would open its quarter-of-a-million-dollar plant in Lebanon on Nov. 1.
The Connecticut business reportedly selected the 18-acre site here due to a shortage of labor in the Waterbury area and the fact that the chief market for spring-driven alarm clocks was in the South.
Mr. Lux stated, “The major productive capacity of the home-appliance industry is located within a 500-mile radius. Our firm will now be much closer to many users of Lux industrial products. Delivery time will be reduced, and shipping costs will be lower.”
The people in the building
Before the new building was completed, training operations had begun in the former Blue Ribbon Bakery building on East High Street. When they shifted to the factory on the west side of the city limits in late fall of 1953, Lux began with more than 40 employees.
Spearheading the team was plant manager Joe Gwynne Atkinson, who also served as personnel superintendent and was in charge of employment, first aid and purchasing; Cullen Collinsworth, in charge of payroll, accounting and records; William Kaplan, in charge of production control, inventory control, receiving, receiving inspection, shipping and time study; and Ernest Weatherly, shipping and receiving clerk.
Those over manufacturing and assembling processes included Fred Detlefsen, factory superintendent; J.L. Adams in charge of the balance wheel department; Bernard Robinson in charge of sub-assemblies; George Kyle, in charge of alarms; and Melburn Denney, maintenance.
Atkinson was the first person in Lebanon hired on July 20, 1953. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Ewing Atkinson, he had been an outstanding athlete at Lebanon High School, Castle Heights Military Academy and at Vanderbilt University, where he was captain of football team.
After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII as captain of a PT boat in the Pacific fleet, he returned stateside to work for Coach Bear Bryant as an assistant football coach at the University of Kentucky. In 1950 he was named head football coach at Lebanon High, and over the next three seasons his teams won 27 games, lost three and tied two and also his team captured the 1952 Midstate Bowl.
Four thousand clocks rolled off the line the first day of production in January 1954. To celebrate the occasion, the faces of those clocks were inscribed “From the First Day’s Production at Our New Plant, Lebanon, Tenn., Jan. 1954.”
Seven months later, Lux announced it would debut a new spring-driven alarm clock at its Tennessee plant. A new addition to the Lux line, it was designated the 203 Lux Lebanon.
Atkinson said, “The company is naming its new clock the Lebanon as a tribute to its employees at the Lebanon plant and the courtesies extended to the company by the people of Lebanon and the City of Lebanon.”
In August 1955, employees celebrated a Lux Apollo model that represented the 25-millionth alarm clock manufactured by Lux and simultaneously was the two-millionth clock made in Lebanon.
Ownership changes
Lux president Fred Lux died in March 1958 at the age of 64, and in May 1961, Lux Clock’s new president, Arthur E.B. Tanner, accepted an offer to exchange Lux assets for shares of Robertshaw-Fulton Controls Company common stock. After the Lebanon plant changed hands, Robertshaw, with headquarters in Richmond, Va., and a plant in Knoxville, changed the name to Robertshaw Lux Time Division, but most folks in Lebanon continued to the place as Lux Clock.
(Incidentally, in 1960 the Lux motto was: “Your time is our business.”)
In July 1978, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Lux in Lebanon, assistant vice president and Tennessee general manager Atkinson recorded a brief history. Below is a condensation of his report.
“In June of 1953, Fred Lux came to Lebanon seeking a site for a branch plant of the Lux Clock Manufacturing Company. The plan was to sub-assemble and final assemble mechanical alarm clocks.
“The property on which the Lux Time Lebanon Plant is located had been purchased by the Firestone Rubber Company for a fiber plant. After Firestone’s plans fell through, and Yale & Towne (now in Gallatin) had lost interest because of Firestone’s indecision, the land was returned to the city of Lebanon. This left Bill Baird, then the mayor of Lebanon and a state senator and chairman of the Tennessee Industrial Committee, with the task of finding a buyer for the land. Leo Pantus of Yale & Towne advised Baird that he knew Mr. Lux and that he was interested in starting a branch plant in Tennessee. After almost deciding on Murfreesboro as the site, Mr. Lux visited Lebanon and after discussions with Baird the decision was made to open the Lux Clock branch plant in Lebanon.
“In the beginning we used Waterbury produced sub-assemblies in the bakery building and trained and developed an alarm clock movement line, a casing line and a balance wheel section. We had 40 employees by the late fall of 1953 at which time we moved to the present center portion of our existing facility. In January of 1954 we began making our own sub-assemblies and started building up to 4,000 per day from the previous training and start-up schedules. In 1956, the 330, 340 and 2428 Minute Minders were moved to Lebanon.
“By 1960, we had built up to 185 people and we were really crowded. Several of our operations, including Minute Minders and balance wheels, were located upstairs in our present office area. In 1960, Paul Lux became president of the board and Arthur Tanner assumed the presidency of the Lux Clock Manufacturing Company. Soon a decision was reached that sub and final assembly, motors, range timers, dryer timers and electric clocks would be moved from Waterbury to Lebanon. In December of 1960, we began construction of a 54,000-square-foot addition to the east side of the plant, which was occupied with the above work in April of 1961. Our employment reached 300 people at that time, and Edward Koss was transferred to Lebanon as Tennessee general manager.
“In July 1961, our association with Robertshaw began when we became an operating division of Robertshaw Corporation. Paul Lux was named our general manager, and under his leadership we saw two more plant additions in Lebanon as well as the founding of our Carthage facility in 1973. In 1969, Ed Koss unexpectedly passed away, and I was named Tennessee general manger, and Wendell Kopp was named as my assistant.
“By 1973, with the wall and decorator clock lines and the 620 movement in Carthage and the other areas in Lebanon busy, we had our best year and our total employment climbed to 765 (674 in Lebanon and 91 in Carthage). The recession of 1974 and 1975 hit us hard, and it was not until very late in 1977 that we saw things begin to return to a more normal level of operation.
Currently, our total employment stands at 828 (684 in Lebanon and 144 in Carthage),” Atkinson concluded.
On Aug. 8, 1979, 26 years after Lux came to Lebanon, plant workers here joined the union. The Tennessean reported, “The Lux Time Division of Robertshaw Controls Co. announced it has recognized Local 342 of the United Automobile Workers Union as its hourly employees’ official bargaining agent. Recognition of the union comes after more than a year of appeal procedure following an election June 29, 1978, in which the employees voted by a 14-vote margin to unionize. Two earlier attempts at unionizing Lux employees failed. The company employs 695 but only 575 workers eligible to vote at Lebanon plant.”
(Note: In 1978, Lux Time/Robertshaw sold its alarm clock business, by then a small portion of its production, to Timex and concentrated on car thermostats, stove clocks, Minute Minders and other timing devices until the Lebanon plant closed in 1989.)
In 1986, the Robershaw-Fulton Controls Company and the Lux division were sold to the Siebe Group of London, England. It was likely around the time of this buyout that the Waterbury, Conn., factory closed. The Lebanon plant was shuttered on Dec. 31, 1989.
Robertshaw sold its consumer division of the company in 1991 to Michael DeLuca. The new company, Lux Products Corporation retained the original Lux name and continued to produce a full range of thermostats, timers and additional household items. Lux Products’ U.S. plant was based in Laredo, Texas.
(Note: Robertshaw had a plant in Knoxville before it bought Lux Clock in 1961 and later expanded with plant branches in Carthage, Cookeville and Algood. Those three were closed in the mid-to-late 1990s as the jobs were moved to Torreon, Mexico.)
In August 2014, Lux Products Corporation was acquired by Edwin McAuley Electronics (EME), an original design manufacturer and a major supplier to Lux Products for more than 20 years. Lux Products continued to operate as an independent vendor headquartered in Mount Laurel, N.J., with its nationwide distribution center in Laredo, Texas.
In March 2015, Lux Products Corporation announced it would move its headquarters team and services to Philadelphia’s Navy Yard campus. In October 2018, Johnson Controls acquired Lux Products Corporation, which is still in business today, making several residential and commercial lines ranging from timers to smart home thermostats including Kono and Geo.
Sources for this history are numerous articles from The Nashville Tennessean, Nashville Banner, The Knoxville Journal and The Lebanon Democrat newspapers and Lux Products press releases.