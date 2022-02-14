Growing up, I never fully appreciated the various flavors of onions and their effect on our cooking.
My mother would chop up the onions extremely small to make sure they were hidden in any of our meals. Now that I’m fully grown, I use onions pretty much every week in cooking.
Red onions are meant for salads in our home, while yellow and white onions are meant for cooking. They are a staple in our home, and we always have them on hand. Since there are so many types of onions on the market boasting different colors and flavors, it’s best to try some of them all and see what you like.
Onions can be grown from seeds, bulbs, or plantlets, we sometimes call these sets. I prefer the sets or the bulbs. They’re easier to manage and plant. I normally will plant them tight in rows and pull every other one for green onions which will allow the others to grow larger bulbs.
Onions are a cool season crop and need to be planted in late February or early March to produce normally. I know it can seem weird to plant onions at this time, but that’s when they do best. The biggest hurdle sometimes is finding them when you want them, so be prepared to hunt for them.
For the onion to grow a bulb normally, you need to select the correct type. In Tennessee we can grow either short-day or intermediate-day onions. Long-day onions are grown in the northern part of the U.S. and can be grown in Tennessee, but they will usually be grown for green onions.
That may be the biggest complaint about onion growing in Tennessee is that they don’t form a bulb. Be sure and plant them at the correct time and grow the types for our area.
Green onions will form first and these can be harvested whenever you need them. Onions are ready for harvest when the tops fall over. Be sure and harvest them when they are ready, or they can deteriorate quicker. It’s best to leave them out to dry for a few days. I also allow mine to dry on some wooden racks out of the sun. Curing them will help them last longer in storage.
If you can find “Yellow Granex” onion, this is the same one that is grown in Vidalia, Ga. It can be called Vidalia only when it is grown in that region in Georgia. These do great in Tennessee as well. Others you might want to try including “Candy”, “Red Candy” and “Super Star”.
I haven’t met an onion that I didn’t care for, so be sure and try some new ones also!
Lucas Holman is the Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent for Wilson County. Contact him at (615) 444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.