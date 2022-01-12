Outdoor retailer REI, the nation’s largest consumer co-op, announced Wednesday that it is building a 400,000-square-foot distribution center in Lebanon.
The facility is expected to have nearly 300 employees, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Construction has begun on the facility at 1400 Murfreesboro Rd. near Southside Elementary School. It is REI’s fourth distribution center in the country and is expected to open in fall 2023.
The distribution center will serve more than 70 REI stores on the East Coast and in the Midwest and South by helping to reduce shipping times to fill orders. Seattle-based REI operates five stores in Tennessee, including one in Brentwood. The news release said that approximately 5.6 million REI members are in the service area of the Lebanon facility.
“Opening a distribution center in Lebanon strategically positions REI for growth and complements the service areas of our other distribution facilities. Most importantly, the center will reflect the co-op’s values by putting people first and apply a new standard in fighting the climate crisis,” REI Vice President of Supply Chain Bill Best said in a news release from AI. Neyer of Nashville.
“We have a strong local partner that understands REI’s brand, sustainability ethos and interest to create healthier communities.”
Al. Neyer is the co-op’s partner for the new distribution center. The Nashville-based team has supported site selection and land purchase; engaged with Lebanon officials; and facilitated introductions with regional power suppliers. Additionally, Al. Neyer is the architect and general contractor for the project.