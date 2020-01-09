Painturos Pizza motto is “Real Italian, Real Good.”
Restaurant owners Nick and Lisa Painter showed off some of their “real goodness” last Friday by celebrating their 20 years in business at their Lebanon store on West Main Street.
Over the past two decades, Painturos has expanded from a modest 43-seat operation to 128 seats at the Lebanon store. There is a second location at 12910 Lebanon Rd. across the street from the new Green Hill High School. Cumberland University graduate and former Lebanon store employee Channing Bailey manages the Mt. Juliet location.
The owners added a catering business in 2003 and as of November 2019, their signature salad dressings are available by the bottle in 50 Middle Tennessee Kroger stores.
John Fox, 81, has been with the Painters for 17 years. He arrives every morning at 7:30 to make the dough. He’s never missed a day of work.
Painturos Pizza has been a long-time sponsor of Woody Hunt’s summer baseball camps at Cumberland University and a team in Lebanon Youth Baseball’s Dixie Majors League. It has also been voted Best Pizza in Wilson County for the past 19 years.
“There really are no words to express our appreciation and gratitude towards all of our amazing customers over the past 20 years,” Lisa Painter said. “Our family has been immensely blessed with your friendships, loyalty and unending support of this place we are lucky enough to call ours.”