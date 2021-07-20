Parents, students and community members got their first look at the new Jones Brummett Elementary School last Sunday during an open house and ribbon cutting.
The school, located at 1530 Hartmann Drive, is scheduled to open next month. It marks the seventh school in the Lebanon Special School District, following Winfree Bryant Middle School, which opened in 2011.
The ceremony included recognition for the school’s namesakes — Steve Jones and Andy Brummett — as well as the inspiration for the school’s mascot, Gaye Hawks.
Jones has been an LSSD board member since 1988 and has served as board chairman since 1992. He began his leadership role with approximately 1,800 students. Now there are almost 4,000 students in the district.
Brummett began his teaching career in LSSD in 1973 at the former Highland Heights Elementary School. He became principal of Walter J. Baird in 1982.
In 1989, he became superintendent and led the system in that position until 2005. In 2008, he began his tenure as a school board member, which ended in 2020.
Jones noted his son was 8 when he began his role on the school board, and now his grandchildren will attend the school named in his honor.
“I am so proud of them and so proud to have my name on this school,” he said.
Brummett credited the work and collaboration of Jones and Hawks for his success in the district.
“If I was a success, it was because of these two people,” he said. Hawks served the district from 1974 to 2006 in various roles, including teacher and instructional supervisor.
She credited her teachers, administrators and staff during her tenure for her success.
Former Byars Dowdy Elementary School teacher Becky Sievert will serve as the school’s first principal, and Kasey Wood will serve as the first assistant principal.
“We are building something that is more than just for my generation or your generation, but this is for future generations. A new school is going to impact the lives of children forever,” Siever said.
The 117,000-square-foot school is set to include classroom space for 800 students, with the possibility of adding classrooms for an additional 200 students.
Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said the school would house PreK through eighth grade, as well as the district’s alternative school program and a Wee Care site.
The district purchased 64 total acres of property where the school is located, which leaves room for additions to Jones Brummett Elementary School and the construction of an adjacent middle school, if necessary.