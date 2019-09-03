Only a few steps remain before the public is able to enjoy a new neighborhood park on South Hartmann Drive, according to Lebanon officials.
The park, located near BankTennessee, is the first park that the council plans to build in a series of small, neighborhood parks throughout the city that will ultimately connect to existing trails and greenways.
Great Southern Recreation has finished installing the swings, ropes and other structures.
“We don’t have an official opening date, but it’s going to be pretty soon,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “They’re working on the matting, and once they get that put down and cleaned off, we’ll have a ribbon cutting.”
In 2017, the Lebanon City Council voted to reserve $1 million for two years for city park renovations and repairs. The Hartmann Drive park cost about $368,000.
The money for the parks came from funds originally designed for a single city park on the west side of the city near Hamilton Springs.