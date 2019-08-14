Parks in Lebanon has hired Jared Carrier and Sandra Hunt to the Parks Family of REALTORS®.
Carrier received a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from Western Kentucky University and specializes in residential properties.
He has worked in residential construction his entire life. His experience has prepared him for a career in real estate by making him very familiar with the entire home building process leading up to the sale of the home.
Hunt received an associate’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and specializes in residential buying and selling, as well as professional home staging.
She has more than nine years of previous experience as a REALTOR®, as well as another ongoing seven years of PRN and volunteering with Rest Stop Ministries, a program located in Lebanon that cares for adult female survivors of human trafficking in a long-term residential community setting. According to a Parks news release, she will be donating 5 percent of her 2019 closings to RSM.