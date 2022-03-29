Permobil Americas President Chuck Witkowski speaks to a crowd of Permobil employees and county and state officials about the company’s announcement Monday for a $15.5 million expansion of its Lebanon manufacturing plant.
Permobil Americas President Chuck Witkowski speaks to a crowd of Permobil employees and county and state officials about the company’s announcement Monday for a $15.5 million expansion of its Lebanon manufacturing plant.
LAURIE EVERETT
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe thanks Permobil officials for their expansion of operations in Lebanon during a groundbreaking Monday.
LAURIE EVERETT
Permobil employees listen to the company’s announcement on Monday that it is expanding its Lebanon manufacturing plant.
State and local economic officials joined Permobil leaders at their Lebanon headquarters on Monday morning to announce a $15.5 million expansion of manufacturing operations for wheelchairs and other health rehabilitation equipment.
Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said the company came to Lebanon in 2000 to open its North American headquarters.
“Two hundred people worked there then,” he said. “We are here today to announce their great work toward a $15.5 million expansion and 70 new jobs over the next five years. Wilson County is on fire.”
Permobil plans to add 70,000 square feet to its facility located at 300 Duke Drive near I-840. The company manufactures power and manual wheelchairs and other products for people with physical disabilities. The original headquarters are in Sweden and the company was founded 55 years ago. There are 1,600 employees worldwide today.
Permobil Americas President Chuck Witkowski told the audience Monday that the company makes “the highest quality wheelchairs on earth. This can only happen with the great people in our company. We enrich the lives of individuals.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto told the Permobil leaders that their company opened a gateway to other national companies to come to Wilson County.
“Your company led the way in 2000 and you are a group we love to partner with,” said Hutto.
Joint Economic Community Development Board of Wilson County Executive Director G.C. Hixson said Permobil brings high tech jobs into the county and this expansion will continue that.
“This company is related to medical industries and this is a growing field,” he said. “They had an expansion in 2011 and now this one. It’s a great day.”
According to Rolfe, the TNEDC has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Wilson County in the past five years.