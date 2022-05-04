Emily Peyton earned a blue ribbon as well as the Award of Design Excellence and the Designer’s Choice Award for her underwater design featuring orchids at the recent Year Round Garden Club Flower Show.
The Year Round Garden Club recently held its biennial flower show at the First Presbyterian Church and the Fite-Fessenden House in Lebanon.
Emily Peyton of Lebanon received the Award of Design Excellence and the Designer’s Choice Award (both determined by judges), as well as the Year Round Garden Club Award, selected by club members.
“Celebrate the Movies,” was the theme of the event chaired by Caroline Walker and Joey Jane Bradshaw. Each class in the two divisions was given a movie title that related to the respective design themes.
The following members earned blue ribbons in their Design Classes: Coty Gregory for “Under the Tuscan Sun,” a creative mass design; Judy Sullivan for “Gone with the Wind,” a cascade design; Caroline Walker for “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” a parallel design; Emily Peyton for “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” an underwater design; and Aileen Foutch for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” an angular design.
The club members also participated in a Horticulture Division in which plants grown in containers and in the ground, including shrubs, succulents, flowering trees, as well as deciduous and evergreen trees cuttings, were displayed alongside single leaf or blossom specimen entries.
Each entry in design must be conceived and constructed by individual members; each entry in horticulture must be fresh and have been grown by the exhibitor for 90 or more days.
Also on display were two educational exhibits by club members Nancy Hamby on bees and helping provide them a safe environment in gardening and Barbara Howell on the re-emergence of kitchen gardens.
The Year Round Garden Club of Lebanon was organized in 1949 and is a member of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, the Deep South Garden Clubs and the National Garden Clubs. The club promotes education about environmentally sustaining gardens and appreciation for excellence in design.
The club also supports the rain garden at the Wilson County Fairgrounds and the playhouse and kitchen gardens at the Fite-Fessenden House.