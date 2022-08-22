Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High 87F. Winds light and variable.
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: N @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: N @ 3 mph
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
Wind: NNE @ 2 mph
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
Wind: NNE @ 1 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 71°
Visibility: 9 mi
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 1 mph
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
Visibility: 7 mi
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 0 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Hilary McCormick (second from right) takes aim at the Rising Water Blast game at the Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair.
Ryan Mangan, of Vermont, plays a piano at the Amo Piano booth.
Lebanon High School band member Jameka Majors smiles during the opening parade last Thursday
Visitors to the Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair enjoy one of the rides on the midway.
Fair volunteer Alicia Burns
Tennessee Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Chris Castle and Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Cosby raise the American flag during the opening ceremony at the Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair.
• Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair 2022 Old Timers wave during the opening parade at the Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair.
Grayson Denson makes his exit after completing the Fun House.
