The late Elvis Presley would have turned 87 on Jan. 8. In celebration of his life, Playhouse 615 is presenting “Thank You Very Much: An Elvis Birthday Celebration,”.
As part of the performance, the troupe will present “Graceland,” followed by an Elvis concert beginning Friday, Jan. 7. The show runs through Jan. 9 and then again from Jan. 21 through 23.
The performances are directed by both Playhouse 615 founder Ann Street and Artistic Director Joel Meriweather. Street said the show is, “funny and touching, so we thought we’d add it if we could. (The one-act show) is not a musical, but rather a dramedy, which is a comedy with a touch of drama.”
She said that they wanted “wanted to do (the show) at the first of the year and his birthday was perfect. It’s campy and fun, especially coupled with the concert. The show is about two women who are arguing about being the first to enter Graceland, Elvis’ home in Memphis, when it opens to the public.
Addie Myatt, a senior at Wilson Central High School, and Diane Enright, a professional actress who has worked in New York and was recently seen as Ouiser in Playhouse 615’s production of “Steel Magnolias,” are the two actresses in the show. Enright also sang in “An Evening with Playhouse 615” and was in the company’s “Merry & Bright.”
Local performer Wess Aaron will be channeling Elvis during the performance. He has been an Elvis impersonator for years, Street said, and “will be bringing us about 45 minutes of non-stop, hip swiveling Elvis hits.”