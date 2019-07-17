Sixteen years to the day, dozens gathered to honor slain Mt. Juliet Police Sgt. Jerry Mundy and Wilson County Sheriff Deputy John Musice.
It was a poignant and sad moment in time, but solid in its purpose to memorialize Mundy and his comrade, who on July 9, 2003 were at the Mt. Juliet off ramp on Interstate 40 and became senseless carnage.
A fleeing Maryville felon mowed down two of Wilson County’s finest while they tried to stop her high-speed pursuit with spike strips. The felon swerved into both Musice and Mundy.
She’s serving two life sentences in a Memphis prison.
Tuesday was a time to pay long-years homage to the two who will be remembered forever for their sacrifice. The gathering was private and so many in blue were present to pay their respects.
“We are here to celebrate and honor two of our brothers,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick. “We will never forget them, who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We honor their memory.”
Metro Nashville Officer John Anderson, who lost his life earlier this month on the job, was also offered up in prayer during the ceremony.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan was at the event.
“I remember where I was that day,” he said, about 16 years ago to the day. “We lost two friends, two great people and we don’t want to ever forget.”
Mundy’s widow, Trish, was quiet on the sidelines.
She said she met with Anderson’s family over the weekend.
“I realize with Jerry’s passing, it didn’t just change my life, but others as well,” she said.
Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said, “My heart goes out to this family and to law enforcement. All of us remember that day, and where we were. I lift all law enforcement in prayer.”
Trish’s thoughts 16 years later
During the ceremony Trish was in tears and thankful for the support this many years later. She knows nobody will ever forget and the city will consistently honor her late husband. And, life has gone on.
She spoke to The Wilson Post after the ceremony.
“I think the turnout was so wonderful and I am ecstatic,” she said. “The number of people who still take the time to be there.”
She says her two grown daughters are doing very well. Trish is president of Concerned Police Survivors and supports comrade survivors in this effort.
“I have always said, ‘yes, let’s support Jerry,’” said Trish. “But I also feel like there’s a need to support officers every day. I don’t want his death to be in vain. We are here for others. I am a true example of that. It’s important that we are a family in blue.”