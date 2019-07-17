Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR PARTS OF THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON... THE COMBINATION OF HEAT AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL PUSH HEAT INDICIES TO AROUND 105 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON...MAINLY AROUND AND WEST OF I-65. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * HEAT INDEX READINGS...AROUND 105 DEGREES. * TIMING...THIS AFTERNOON. * LOCATION...MAINLY AROUND AND WEST OF I-65. * IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL RESULT IN AN INCREASED RISK FOR HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES. THE VERY YOUNG, THE ELDERLY, THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING, AND THOSE PARTICIPATING IN STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES WILL BE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE. ALSO, CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. REMEMBER TO CHECK THE BACKSEAT! THE EFFECTS WILL WORSEN WITH EACH SUCCESSIVE DAY OF THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS, IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&