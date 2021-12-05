A longtime Lebanon staple is set to close its doors for the final time Christmas Eve.
Last week the owners of J. Clayborn’s bakery announced the decision to close the bakery and café on Dec. 24.
“This decision was not made lightly. It’s our family business,” co-owner Brittany Pickler Kimble said. “We’re at peace with it but it took a while to get here.”
To attempt to lessen the time demands on the owners, Kimble said they published recruitment ads, posted on social media, made signage and reached out to local government officials. All efforts were unsuccessful.
Kimble co-owns the business with her mother, Connie Pickler, and her sister, Brooke Pickler. Kimble said the demands of the business and a desire for the sisters to pursue other goals factored into the decision to end the group’s six-year run of operating the business, which has included daily help from their father, Billy Joe.
The business has become one of Wilson County’s more popular bakeries thanks to several items that have become favorites among customers, including donuts, fudge pies, cookies, cakes and fried pies.
The sisters are the granddaughters of Johnnie J. Clayborn, who owned the bakery for many decades starting in 1960 when he became co-owner of Driver’s Bakery. In 1970, the bakery moved to West Main Street — currently next door to Baskin Robbins — and flourished as Clayborn’s Bakery.
J. Clayborn’s employee Tabitha Jenkins, who said the bakery was her first job, said she was sad to hear about the bakery closing, but understood the demand it is for the sisters.
“I know the community is going to miss it, but what’s important at the end of the day is their satisfaction with their lives and their happiness,” she said.
One of the family elders is Mike Rhodes, who started working at the bakery when he was 18 years old. Rhodes will turn 71 in January.
“If I have learned anything from Mike, it’s ‘Put some sugar on it and they’ll eat it,’ ” Pickler said.
The Picklers took over the business in 2016 and chose the name J. Clayborn’s to honor their grandfather. The pair said the desire to not see the quality and legacy of the bakery decline also factored into the decision to close at the end of the month.
“We ultimately wanted to go out on our terms and not run the place down or have something else decided for us,” Brooke Pickler said.
“I think Papa would be proud of what this place has become again,” Pickler said. “It’s brought us closer as siblings. I think that’s what Papa designed it for is for our family to be closer and together. I think that’s the goal he had in mind.”
J. Clayborn’s is still accepting orders for holiday cakes and pies at (615) 784-4055.