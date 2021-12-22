Friendship Christian School students and instructors took food and other items to Sneedville, Tenn., for Christmas. Pictured are, back row, from left: Gabe Heronimus, Greg Armstrong, Logan Swaney and Ben Johnson. Front row, from left: JJ Pruneau, Hannah Source, Lauren Ritter.
Possumtown Outreach and Friendship Christian School students again collected tons of non-perishable food and other items for people in Sneedville, in East Tennessee last week.
The items included food to be made for Christmas dinners. The trucks left Wilson County last Friday.
Sneedville is in Hancock County and is one of the poorest in the state. Wilson County Commissioner Jerry McFarland said that more than 90% of the students in the county are registered for the free or reduced lunch program.
McFarland became aware of the town’s needs in 1977 after a flood. McFarland was the State Civil Defense Director at the time.
For many years McFarland has organized a group of individuals to work with the Possumtown Outreach. Possumtown is an area of Wilson County located west of Lebanon and is across the street from FCS.
Every December, volunteers and FCS students pack a tractor trailer with non-perishable items, as well as personal hygiene items, clothing and toys.
The school took about 45 students to Sneedville last weekend. In addition to helping distribute food, the students served as hostesses at a toy fair. The children of the area “buy toys and gifts with ‘funny money,’ which is fake money,” McFarland said.
This year, the students took 200 of each of the following: flour, butter, jelly, peanut butter, noodles, crackers, cans of fruit, spaghetti sauce, bottles of oil, mashed potato mix and sugar, according to teacher and trip advisor Greg Armstrong.
“Friendship has partnered with Mr. McFarland for over 10 years but has been more active this year in receiving and organizing items on the tractor trailer,” Armstrong said. “Friendship Elementary brought in toys and children’s clothes for the Christmas Sneedville fair. Middle school (students) brought in pet food for families. The high school (students) brought in toiletries, new socks and new underwear for the kids at the Christmas fair.”
FCS students take between 10 to 14 trips a year to Sneedville to help with food, construction and clean water projects for families, Armstrong said.
Monetary donations may be made to Possumtown Outreach, P.O. Box 26, Lebanon, TN 37088.