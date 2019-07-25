Main Street Media of Tennessee, which owns eight community newspapers including the Wilson Post, received 56 awards at the Tennessee Press Association’s 2019 awards ceremony held last Thursday in Chattanooga.
The Post won nine statewide awards, including three first-place finishes.
Photographer Dallus Whitfield won first place for Best Feature Photo and photographer Steve Wampler won first place for Best Sports Photo.
Features writer Ken Beck won first place for Best Column.
“We are fortunate to have so many talented employees in our company” said Dave Gould, the publisher of the Post and owner of Main Street Media of Tennessee “We have outstanding journalists, photographers, designers and others who work very hard to produce excellent newspapers for our readers.”
The Post also had top-five recognition for Column (John Sloan), Sports Coverage, Sports Writing, Special Issue (Lebanon Chamber of Commerce Magazine); Editorials, and Headline Writing.
Two other Main Street Media of Tennessee newspapers, The Gallatin News and The Hendersonville Standard, won General Excellence awards and were named the best newspapers in the state in their respective circulation categories.
This year, the Texas Press Association judged 1,406 entries from 72 of the Tennessee Press Association’s 129 member newspapers. The University of Tennessee has cosponsored the annual contest since 1940.