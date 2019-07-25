While this will be the first autumn in 37 years the Mt. Juliet Pow Wow won’t take place, the event will return in September of 2020 with a new name and new home, event organizer Cindy Yahola said.
Yahola said she’s signed an agreement with the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon and the Pow Wow, scheduled for Sept. 26-27, 2020, will be called the WilCo Pow Wow.
“We told everyone a few months ago that we were undergoing a refresh and would not have a Pow Wow this year,” Yahola said. “After 37 years we needed to take a break because there just was not an adequate place to hold a Pow Wow in Mt. Juliet anymore. But we’ve signed on with the Wilson County Fairgrounds for the next three years.”
Yahola announced earlier this year the Pow Wow was cancelled for 2019 because the venue at Mundy Memorial Park was no longer available and there was not a proper substitute venue available on short notice. Yahola held the Pow Wow at Mundy Memorial Park the last five years.
Part of the process was searching for a covered arena area with ample parking, Yahola said. Many years rain forced the cancellation of the event.
The Fairgrounds has a covered arena, plenty of parking, bleacher seating and no other events scheduled that weekend.
Yahola said she was contacted by the Wilson County Tourism Department and has been working closely with Director Amy Nichols to make the WilCo Pow Wow a reality.
“It was just a one-year respite, a year off because we needed a rest and a new, workable solution to continue the rich tradition of this long time Pow Wow,” Yahola said.
“This is still the same Pow Wow you have known and loved all these years, but we wanted to make sure it is the best it can be. We needed this time to refocus and regroup and look at it from the outside with a new prospective.”
Yahola, who took over the Pow Wow in 2002 from her father who founded it, said she is busy thinking of a few improvements for the WilCo Pow Wow. She mentioned ideas such as opening a kids’ booth to entice children to make dream catchers and talking sticks; hiring a potter on Saturday; and holding pottery class for children as well.
She still plans to have native dancers, competitions, venders and food trucks as in previous years.
Attendance at the former Mt. Juliet Pow Wow hovered around 5,000, but the Fairgrounds can accommodate thousands more participants and attendees.