Cindy Yahola is resuming her Christmas toy drive for members of her Native American ancestry tribe based in Oklahoma.
Yahola, the organizer of the Wilco Pow Wow, is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. For eight years, she held a toy and item drive for the Sapulpa Creek Indian Community in Oklahoma. Last year the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
“In past years people in this wonderful community of Wilson County, and beyond, have donated enough items and toys each year to give Christmas to about 400 members of the Sapulpa Creek Indian Community,” said Yahola. “This is my tribe, my heritage and I really want to support them. A lot of our Native American tribes are poor. There are several great organizations that focus on other children and sometimes we forget about our Native kids.”
The toy drive and open house takes place Saturday, Dec. 11 at Yahola’s home at 213 Maple Hill Rd. in Lebanon from 6-9 p.m. It’s about a half mile behind Publix off W. Main Street. Toys and items needed are for children up to the age of 18.
Toys for the younger kids are good. Items such as gloves, socks, makeup and board games are good for the older children, The donations should be unwrapped.
“This will ensure that these Native kids in need will have a great Christmas,” she said. “I’m so overwhelmed each year at the generosity of our local people who have hearts that reach past their local community and give their time and generosity for others in need.”
The Creek Nation Tribe has about 83,000 members.
In past years, Yahola and her daughter, Aspen, drove the donated toys and items to Oklahoma. This year Joseph Tommy Rogers, the chairperson of Sapulpa Creek Indian Community, said he and three other tribe representatives would make the trip to Lebanon to pick up the items.
“The Sapulpa Creek Indian Community have the deepest and warmest appreciation for Cindy’s efforts of making a lot of our Native children and families here very happy,” Rogers said. “Some of our family members in our community have been without work from the Covid, but with Cindy’s help, she has given this community a lift of relief. The inspiration she brings to this community has been well taken as to the generosity of those who care. The Angels are smiling down upon Cindy and all of her helpers in Wilson County.”