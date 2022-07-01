Many of our Wilson County residents have prayed since the Roe v. Wade decision was handed down in 1973 for its overturning because that grievous ruling imposed a pro-abortion posture on our pro-life state.
Prior to that ruling, precious moms and their unborn babies were protected in Tennessee from those who would have profited from their destruction through the leadership of our state house and senate. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, more than 660,000 pre-born Tennesseans were killed between 1973-2019!
As members of the human race, we have enormous value. Unlike the non-human parts of creation, we are image bearers of our Creator. We are fearfully and wonderfully made, as is every little life growing inside his or her mother's womb. Even in this broken world, with all of the imperfections we see and experience, all human life should be cherished.
How will we support dear mothers and their precious yet to be born? Wilson County is full of resources and full of compassionate hearts! We are ready to serve! We are full of churches who are ready to walk with pregnant women in need of a helping hand.
I'd like to mention several ministries in our community that have been serving just such women: Hope Beyond Abortion, Embrace Grace and The Pregnancy Care Center which is working toward opening a center in Lebanon. It has another location in Old Hickory, just next door. Go to WilsonCountyRighttoLife.com for some additional information regarding resources and places where you might choose to serve.
I look forward to seeing how our amazing community will rise to face the beautiful opportunities and challenges that will come as a result of the long-awaited SCOTUS ruling of June 24, 2022!