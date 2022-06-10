As we go through the summer months, our vegetables are starting to come in and it’s time to start planting the next crop.
The second and third week of June are the optimum times for planting pumpkins if you want a pumpkin for the Halloween season. If we plant them too early, they will ripen in August and may not last until we need them for carving or decorations in October. We can plant them as late as the first week of July if you know the maturity dates for the seeds you’re purchasing.
Most pumpkins average around 100 days from seed to maturity, but we do have those that will take as long as 120 days. Since there are so many cultivars available, make sure you research those that grow well in your area. Many of the newer cultivars are powdery mildew resistant and that is a big plus in Tennessee.
They need well-drained soil with an average pH of 6.5. If they are planted in a low area that could potentially hold water during rains, then they will probably not be successful. We usually direct-seed our pumpkins into the ground as opposed to transplanting. They seem to grow off better if they are started directly in the ground. Sometimes transplanting vining crops can damage the stems and the roots.
Spacing is one of the bigger questions we will get when it comes to pumpkins. A healthy pumpkin vine can run as much as 12 feet. If you space your pumpkins between 3-4 feet in the row and 5-8 feet between the row, you should have good coverage of the soil.
For those looking for some of the newer cultivars of pumpkins try Cargo, Racer Plus, Moonshine and Baby Bear. If you look online and at the local stores, you’ll see that they can come in a wide array of sizes, so be sure to research how large that you want your pumpkin to be before planting random seeds in the ground.
We do have a few issues when growing pumpkins. The main disease we’ll see is powder mildew and it’s important to select those that are resistant to powdery mildew.
I think the biggest issue we’ll see in terms of bugs is cucumber beetles and squash bugs. These can transmit yellow vine decline and kill the entire vine. Once you see these insects around, it is probably best to go ahead and start a program where you can start eliminating these insects, whether it be organic or inorganic insecticides.
Lucas Holman is the Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent for Wilson County. Contact him at (6125) 444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.