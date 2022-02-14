The announcement that a global electric vehicle charger station manufacturer Tritium DCFC Limited is putting its first U.S. facility in Lebanon drew praise from President Joe Biden.
Tritium will use more than 100,000-square-feet of former Toshiba space at 1420 Toshiba Dr., located within the Baird Industrial Park, to create its sole U.S. facility for manufacturing modular direct current fast chargers. Novamet owns the facility that will house Tritium.
The facility, expected to open by fall, is expected to house up to six production lines which will produce 10,000 DC fast charger units per year. It will have the potential to increase production to approximately 30,000 per year at peak capacity.
The facility is expected to create more than 500 new jobs over the next five years.
Biden discussed the acquisition during a White House presentation last week and said the deal was an example of bipartisanship, praising Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, and Republican Gov. Bill Lee.
“The new manufacturing facility Tritium is more than just great news for Tennessee,” Biden said at a White House press briefing. “It’s going to have a ripple effect beyond — far beyond one state. This is great news for workers across the country, for an economy and, frankly, for the planet.”
Biden also touted the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes more than $7 billion in funding to secure an American electric vehicle supply chain, and $7.5 billion to build the first nationwide public electric vehicle charging network.
Officials of Tritium, which has 3.6 million high-power charging stations across 41 countries, said the expansion of its U.S. footprint is an effort to increase sales, localize production and expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country.
“By enabling (electric vehicle) owners to drive everywhere, Tritium is going to help fulfill the U.S. target of 50 percent of new cars sold to be electric by the year 2030 and will support U.S. economic ambitions to grow onshore manufacturing in advanced technologies, while also growing jobs that don’t leave anyone behind,” Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said at the White House event.
Hunter said the effort to push for more electric vehicles could provide relief to American families.
“It decouples the cost of running the family car or driving to work from the fluctuations of the price per barrel of foreign oil. With this charging network in place, Americans are going to have access to fast, safe and reliable charging, enabling drivers to cross the wide-open plains of the U.S., the mountains, the national parks and navigate the metropolises from New York to L.A.,” she said.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell welcomed Tritium to the city’s business community.
“I am thrilled that Tritium is locating their operation in Lebanon,” Bell said. “When I met with them, it was amazing to hear about the cutting-edge technology and the fact that they will provide 500 well-paying jobs to our community. They saw what we already know. Lebanon is a great place to be. We have been working hard to bring investments like Tritium to Lebanon and will continue to do so.”