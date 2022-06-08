Final of a four-part series
How did Wilson Countian John Edwards and Smith Countian Bugg Hunt, two of the three ruffians who committed Tennessee’s last stagecoach holdup about three miles east of Chestnut Mound, cope behind prison bars?
After two and a half years in the federal pen in Chester, Ill., Edwards contracted tuberculosis, which in that day was pretty much a death warrant. A Baptist preacher who served as prison chaplain visited him in the prison hospital and recognized Edwards had little time left on this mortal coil.
The man of the cloth mailed a letter to the Auburn post office (today’s Auburntown) in Cannon County to alert John’s folks, James R. and Eliza Young Edwards, also Baptists, that their boy’s situation was grim. Right away, his mother and father collected more than 270 signatures from residents of Cannon, DeKalb, Wilson and Smith counties and mailed their petition from the Alexandria post office in DeKalb County to President Grover Cleveland asking him to pardon their dying son.
John’s mother and father also successfully appealed to the warden and prison doctor to write letters to the higher authorities in the District of Columbia. In his request the physician noted that the sick man “has been in hospital going on three months. He has every attention, and shall continue to have, in our power to bestow, but he cannot be saved here.”
The warden noted that John “has been in all respects a good prisoner, obedient to the rules and faithful in the performance of his tasks. He is now and has been, for several months, confined in the hospital, and there is very little hope of his recovery.”
On Oct. 6, 1886, President Cleveland officially pardoned Edwards due to his poor health. He was released eight days later and returned home to Tennessee, where he would give up the ghost Jan. 7, 1887, at the age of 29. He left behind his wife, parents and siblings.
John was buried in Edwards-Fuston-Sneed Cemetery which sits between Prosperity and Statesville in his home county. Today, covered with trees and underbrush, the hilltop cemetery holds maybe a hundred scattered stones, some with names and others without.
A trek last November took this writer to John’s humble tombstone that was set in the Edwards family plot, which is bound by a 13x60 foot wrought-iron fence. The tombstone lay at a 45-degree angle as a groundhog had burrowed beneath the marker, causing it to tilt. Straightening up the rock, one was able to make out the name, dates and a short eulogy etched into the stone. It read:
John Edwards
Born Dec. 1, 1857
Died Jan. 9, 1887
Beneath this stone
In soft repose
Is laid a mother’s dearest pride
On a Sunday afternoon in May, this writer made a second visit to the cemetery with Tim Edwards, 60, a great-great nephew of John Edwards. Tim, who lives in Woodbury, is connected to John and Tom through his father, Addison Edwards Jr., via his grandfather, Addison Edwards Sr., via his great-grandfather, Hall Bethel Edwards, who was a brother to John and Tom.
His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all lived in Cannon County between Gassaway and Prosperity.
After hearing the details of his great-great-uncles’ run-ins with the law in Texas and Tennessee, Tim said, “I knew they had gone to Texas and gotten into trouble out there. I didn’t know about them being in the stagecoach robbery in Tennessee.
“I thought it was cool, but actually the first thing that run through my head was, ‘Do I want to tell my boys?’ They’re impressionable. Do you tell them that your ancestors were outlaws?”
He plans to take his sons to the cemetery in the late fall.
As for John Edwards being granted an early release from his prison sentence from President Cleveland, Tim shared, “Getting the pardon from the president was very interesting to me. Something like that doesn’t happen a lot. The whole thing (the tribulations of his two outlaw ancestors) is very interesting. But life was hard back then. People got it easy now. People had to work, or you’d starve.”
Fate of robber Hunt
When Bugg Hunt’s father discovered that John Edwards’ family was attempting to get a presidential pardon, he followed suit and convinced 300 Smith and Putnam County natives into signing their John Hancock’s on paper and sent this plea to the White House.
The Nov. 23, 1886, The Daily American in Nashville caught wind of the cause and reported in a headline: Petitioning for Pardon: An Effort to Secure Bugg Hunt’s Release From Prison; District Attorney Pillow Will Report That He Sees No Cause Why Pardon Should Be Granted.
The story read: United States District Attorney Pillow was engaged yesterday on a report to be made to the President in the matter of a petition for the release of H.G. Hunt, commonly known as Bugg Hunt, from the Chester, Ill., prison. This recalls Hunt’s escapades through a course of offenses that has made him one of the most noted criminals of Tennessee. He is a native of Putnam County and about 35 years old.
Ten years ago Hunt and two companions, Tom and John Edwards, went to Texas, and while there attracted the attention of the authorities of the law by a variety of off-hand movements not agreeable to courts of justice. They returned to Tennessee, and three years ago these three men heard that a farmer of Marion County, who had sold his farm, would pass by a certain point, in the stagecoach going to Texas with the proceeds of the sale on his person. The three men masked themselves, stopped the stage in the open day, and went through the passengers in true highway fashion, taking the portable values of the several passengers, scattering the mail about the stage and threatening to shoot everybody. … He was arrested, brought to trial at Nashville in the federal court, convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment. …
President Cleveland has sent the petition to the district attorney for detailed information of Hunt and his offenses. Judge Key’s statement has already been handed to the attorney in which he reviews the crime and states that his guilt was positive, his trial fair, and that he knows of no fact since the trial that indicates a warrant for a pardon, and he supposes the petition emanates largely out of sympathy for Hunt’s father who is a man of respectability.
In his report to the District of Columbia, attorney Ernest Pillow wrote from Nashville: I learn that the character of the Defendant is that of a fearless and desperate man, that he has been the terror of his neighborhood, and that if released the apprehension is that he would immediately return to his habits of deprivation on the innocent citizenship of the country. I have failed to find or even hear suggestion from any source a single reason why he should be pardoned but the rather that he should be forced to undergo the punishment which has been meted out to him so mercifully by Judge Key who has given expression to the sentiment that no reasons appear to him why the Executive clemency should be exercised in Defendants behalf and we shall not presume to differ from him in this Judgment.
The result was that President Cleveland turned down Hunt’s petition for a pardon, thus he served his full time and was freed May 4, 1888.
The former horse thief and stage robber returned to Smith County and initiated a business, Hunt Brothers & Co., with his sibling, Joseph, and they became horse traders. In 1890, they expanded their enterprises operating a sawmill on Bowlin’s Branch between Gordonsville and Lancaster, but within a couple of years the two became estranged over financial disagreements.
Little has been recorded about Hunt in the second half of his life, but at the estate sale of Martha A. Lack in early 1895, he bought two bee gums for $1.75, so it seems likely he enjoyed beekeeping. For most of his post-prison life he and his mate lived near New Middleton where Bugg crossed the bar March 23, 1928, of heart disease at the age of 74.
New Middleton native Kenneth House, who lives in Brush Creek, has heard stories of Hunt passed down through the years. Some he believes to be fact and others may simply be hearsay.
“I was told he had a unique and shrill voice and that he sounded like a woman. One of the tales was that somebody on the stagecoach recognized his voice. After the hold-up it was said he
run his horse from Chestnut Mound to his home, and when he crossed Mulherrin Creek the cold water caused the horse to die. He lived on the south side of the creek,” said House.
On the factual side, the Smith Countian noted, “In later years Bugg and wife lived a couple of miles east of here (New Middleton) in the Dicktown community, and he worked at a sawmill.”
Hunt was buried in the old New Middleton Baptist Church Cemetery, which overlooks Interstate 40 some 50 yards or so to the south of the burial ground. While no tombstone marks Hunt’s grave, House knows exactly where he was interred. That’s because he possesses the New Middleton Cemetery record book, which contains the names and shows the locations of most of the 200 or so souls buried in this hillside graveyard that dates back to the 1870s.
Hunt’s daughter, Lillian, married Hiram Sheley Manners on Aug. 5, 1891, in Smith County about three years after her father came home from prison. The couple raised their family in Gordonsville. Lillian passed away March 31, 1950, in Lebanon at the age of 75. Hunt’s son, Oscar, died before turning 20 years old.
As for one more smidgeon of Bugg Hunt lore, beneath glass in a display case in a far corner of the Smith County Historical Museum in Carthage rests an ancient Kentucky rifle. An identification tag beside the gun reads: This rifle was manufactured in approximately the 1840’s. It was told this rifle was used by Bugg Hunt in the stagecoach robbery in Chestnut Mound in 1882. Mr. Hunt was later caught and spent time in prison. The rifle later appeared at an auction in Smith County and was purchased by Jack Wooten. (The rifle appears courtesy of Pat Wooten.)
“The gun belonged to my late husband,” confirmed Mrs. Wooten, who lives in Carthage. “His uncle, Leslie Wooten, married a Hunt. He called her Aunt Edith. This was before we married. He went to a Hunt auction, probably in the ’50s, and the Hunts said that it was used in that stagecoach robbery.
“My husband, who grew up in Gordonsville, wanted the gun because it was in his Aunt Edith’s family. Guns have never interested me. When my husband passed away, I took it to the museum.
There’s no one in my husband’s family still living. I do wish I had found out more about it,” she said.
And one more interesting historical note: The oldest survivor of Tennessee’s last stagecoach robbery was driver Coley Randolph. He lived to be 97 years old and died in 1959 in Boonville, Mo.
Marking historical site
Harkening back to the large gray state historical marker that inspired this story, Putnam County archivist Glenn Jones shared, “The first sign sat four-tenths of a mile further west of the current sign, close to the actual site of the hold-up. The sign at that spot was stolen three times, thus it was moved in front of a house with the hope vandals would not take the sign.”
Relocating the sign helped a bit but in 2013 or 2014 it was purloined a fourth time.
“I’ve been here since 1987,” said Jerry Hughes, who lives in the house on the hill above the marker. “A guy stopped here one day about eight or nine years ago and said his great-great-grandfather was the stagecoach driver. He stopped because the sign had been stolen. Somehow or another he got it put back up. I would guess maybe 20 cars a day stop and read that sign.”
Meanwhile, Putnam County archivist Jones hopes to place a tombstone atop Bugg Hunt’s unmarked grave later this year. “I think when people are buried there needs to be a stone. I just think that’s proper.”
Sources for this story include: The Cookeville Chronicle, Dec. 8, 1877/Putnam County Herald, June 17, 1937; The Leavenworth (Kansas) Times, April 16, 1881; The Dallas Weekly Herald, April 21, 1881; The Galveston (Texas) Daily News, April 27, 1881, via University of North Texas Libraries, The Portal to Texas History, crediting Abilene Library Consortium, Abilene, Texas; The (Nashville) Daily American, Dec. 9, 1881; Dec. 13, 1881; Nov. 10, 1882; March 10, 1883; March 12, 1883; Oct. 22, 1883; Nov. 7, 1883; Nov. 8, 1883; Nov. 11, 1883; Nov. 25, 1883; Sept. 8, 1885; Nov. 23, 1886; The Lebanon Banner, Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, 1882, via The (Memphis) Public Ledger (Chronicling America: Historic American Newspapers/Library of Congress); and Mitzi Freeman’s most excellent three-part series, “Stage Coach Robbery 1882,” which appeared in The Middle Tennessee Journal of Genealogy & History: Fall 2017, Winter 2018 and Spring 2018 editions.