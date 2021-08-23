Tyler Presley, a 2011 graduate of Lebanon High School, has been appointed a state assistant district attorney by District Attorney General Jason Lawson.
Presley is a graduate of the University of Mississippi Law School and the University of Tennessee. He sat for the Tennessee Bar Examination in late July and was a law clerk at the DA’s office the past two summers.
Presley will be assigned to the court of Judge Haywood Barry in the Wilson County General Sessions Criminal Division as well as to the court of Judge Barry Tatum in the Wilson County Juvenile Court System.
Presley will also represent the district attorney’s office on the Board of Directors for the Wilson County Teen Court Program.