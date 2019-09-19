A lot of specifics about the 3.6-million-square-foot project dubbed “Project Sam” still remains a mystery in Mt. Juliet.
It’s a proposed five-story project on 80 acres at the corner of Golden Bear Parkway and East Division Street. Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Stewart said the parcel has been known for years as the “Hardy Mofield” place and has been vacant for years.
The plans for a rezone of the property were submitted to the City of Mt. Juliet on Aug. 14, according to Stewart.
According to the submittal, the owners of the property are J. Wayne Hardy and Nancy Mofield. Ragan-Smith Associates, Inc. applied for a rezone of the property on their behalf. The proposed developer is Panattoni.
At the next planning commission meeting on Sept. 19, commissioners are scheduled to consider the request to rezone the property from Office/Professional District to Restrictive Industrial District. It could be a warehouse. If approved at this level, it will then go before the Mt. Juliet city commission for a final nod.
A small portion of the property, according to the submittal, will remain for a household.
The plans indicate 3.5 million square feet of the project is dedicated to warehouse use, and 80,000 square feet for office space.
If approved this will be one of the largest industrial buildings in Tennessee.
Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty confirmed he was aware of the proposed tenant for Project Sam.
“But, we are all under a non-disclosure agreement and I can’t say at this time who it is,” he said. “It will mean a ton of jobs for the area and they are a big employee and they do things right.”