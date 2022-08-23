A new route between Central Pike and South Mt. Juliet Road opened Monday with the Providence Parkway Extension.
It will eventually replace Adams Way and is expected to relieve traffic congestion.
A private development project funded the road improvement project. Extending Providence Parkway to Central Pike allows the realignment of Adams Lane to move it out of the way of the planned Central Pike I-40 Interchange.
Adams Lane will be realigned to intersect Providence Parkway instead of Central Pike. The portion of Adams Lane that will be abandoned has narrow lanes and no shoulder.
“We are very excited to open this long-planned roadway and just ask the public to be patient as there will still be significant construction efforts around the new Parkway for the foreseeable future,” Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said.
Cumberland Advisors, LLC is the private entity that built the road extension as part of a 200-acre development (Providence Central) south of I-40 between South Mt. Juliet Road and west of Central Pike.
It includes a mix of office buildings, hotels and retail stores, plus 100 assisted living units for residents 55 and older on about 12 acres and 53 single-family homes on about 25 acres. The apartment construction has begun.
“We are very excited to see another important traffic infrastructure enhancement opening,” City Manager Kenny Martin said. “It is one of many recently completed, under construction or under design and review. We appreciate our elected body focusing so much of their attention on the infrastructure in our city.”