WTWW, an international shortwave radio station based in Lebanon, wants its listeners to help people in Ukraine, who have been attacked by the Russian military since February.
The radio station is broadcasting messages of encouragement to the people of Ukraine, where WTWW comes in as a local station. The station management is asking people to call their toll-free number and leave a message of hope and encouragement.
Nearly 400 people have recorded messages from all over the world, including one from a listener in Egypt. Each message plays continuously, rotating for months.
WTWW operator Ted Randall said, “We are doing this to put the people of Ukraine in a better set of mind. They need encouragement and cheering up during this hard time. They take us on portable radios into the shelters and that’s what they are listening on.”
Randall and his wife, Holly, are able to do this from the comfort of their home. They can reach thousands of people overseas with shortwave radio. While shortwave radio isn’t common in the U.S, it's how many people are able to listen to the radio overseas.
The Randalls’ 100,000-watt transmitter site, located about 25 minutes from their house, is how they reach Ukraine and Russia. Their station has a stronger signal than the BBC station.
“We have received responses through Facebook messenger from several Ukrainians and emails from Russia thanking us for what we’re doing,” Randall said.
However, once Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened prison time for anyone communicating with other countries about the war, they haven’t received any more messages from Russia.
They broadcast on three stations. 5085 is upbeat and plays classic rock music. 9475 is religious programming. 9940 is the voice of freedom and plays the messages people have recorded.
The number to call to leave a message to be broadcast is 833-390-5085.