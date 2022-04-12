Randall Hutto and Phillip Warren are the two candidates for the Wilson County mayor’s office, but both of them emphasized their non-political experience as qualifications for the job Monday night.
The two candidates spoke for 90 minutes to a group of about 120 voters at a forum sponsored by the Lebanon Wilson County and Mt. Juliet chambers of commerce and Cumberland University at Cumberland’s Alumni Hall.
The event was set up as a forum, with each candidate having time for opening and closing statements and alternating answering questions given by moderator Rusty Richardson. All of the responses had a time limit.
Both candidates declared for the Republican primary which will determine the county mayor’s seat. With no candidates in the Democratic primary nor any Independent candidates, whoever gets the most votes in the May 3 election between Hutto and Phillips will be unopposed in the general election in August.
Warren was a real estate broker in Wilson County for more than 20 years before being appointed administrator of elections in 2011. He retired from that job earlier this year. He said that he would bring a fresh perspective to the county mayor’s job and his real estate experience taught him the importance of a business plan.
Warren, 64, a former Wilson County Republican Party chairman, ran for state Senate in 1998.
Hutto, 61, has served as Wilson County mayor since 2010 and is seeking his fourth term. The Watertown native previously taught and coached basketball at Lebanon High School before serving as assistant director of schools at the Lebanon Special School District from 2003 until 2010.
“My job is to build a consensus, whether with the county department heads or the county commissioners or other groups in the county,” Hutto told the audience Monday.
The candidates were asked about challenges in workforce development in the county.
“We have wonderful jobs in Wilson County but a lack of workers,” Warren said. “A lot of people in Rutherford and Cannon and Davidson counties would be willing to cross the line to work here.”
Hutto listed some of the companies which have relocated to Wilson County during the past 10 years as an example of his commitment to workforce development.
Another question asked both candidates to comment about division in the county along political and geographical lines, among others. This year is the first one with a primary election for local offices.
“When people come into my office looking for my help with a problem, they don’t care what my voting record is. They want me to solve the problem,” Hutto said. “If we can help you at all that is how my office operates. If we can’t help, you cannot walk out of my office and say, ‘he can’t help because I didn’t vote for him.’ ”
Warren said that he believes the county’s geographical divisions are fading because so many people are moving into the county.
“As county mayor I would do as I did at the election commission – I treated Democrats and Republicans and old voters and new voters all the same,” Warren said. “Potholes don’t have politics. Some things affect us all the same. If I am elected no one (in county government) loses their job because of politics.”
Hutto spoke about a specific project in response to the question about quality of life and activities in the county. He said he wants the county to build and own a multi-sports park that could host tournaments on the weekend and be available for senior citizen games, special needs leagues and coed teams during the week.
Both candidates used their political records as the foundation for their closing statements.
“My hope is that you look at what we have done the last 12 years and has it been good for you,” Hutto said.
“I have a record of proven leadership. I believe in term limits and there comes a time to change leadership,” Warren said.