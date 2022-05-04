Randall Hutto will serve his fourth term as Wilson County Mayor after he defeated former county administrator of elections Phillip Warren in the Republican primary on Tuesday.
About 14 percent of Wilson County’s nearly 100,000 registered voters cast ballots in the new primary system. Hutto received 7,609 votes and Warren received 4,528. Including early and absentee ballots, a total of 13, 461 votes were cast.
Hutto, 61, has served as Wilson County mayor since 2010. With no candidates in the Democratic primary nor any Independent candidates, Hutto will be unopposed in the general election in August.
“I am very honored and thankful to serve. I love what I do. This gives me the opportunity to move forward,” Hutto told the Wilson Post on Tuesday night. “I had a great team that worked with confidence. I plan to serve and do a better job on controlling growth.”
Hutto said he will focus on improving county roads and continue to concentrate on education and public safety.
At a public forum for the two candidates last month, Hutto said he wants the county to build and own a multi-sports park that could host tournaments on the weekend and be available for senior citizen games, special needs leagues and coed teams during the week.
Warren, who retired as county elections administrator a few months ago, congratulated Hutto.
“We had a good campaign, a clean campaign and we got the issues out there for Wilson County’s future,” Warren said. “I wish more people would have gone to the polls.”
Hutto, a Watertown native, began his career in education at Lebanon High School in 1984 as a teacher. He also coached the school’s boys basketball team for 12 years. In 2003 he became the assistant director of the Lebanon Special School District.
“My hope is that you look at what we have done the last 12 years and has it been good for you,” Hutto said at the end of the public forum.
In other primary elections held Tuesday: County Trustee Jim Major (faces independent Charles Leeman in August) had 7,062 votes and challenger Larnie Lasater had 4,607; incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Moss (unopposed in August) had 6,126 votes and Kenneth Hackett had 5,666; County Clerk Jim Goodall received 10,950 votes; and Register of Deeds Jackie Murphy received 10,588 votes.