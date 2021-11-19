Abby Vergara, 6, and her mom, Diana, enjoy The Big Dance StoryWalk at Mundy Memorial Park in Mt. Juliet last week. Mt. Juliet Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee member Sally Robertson (right) set up the book walk along a trail at the park.
Mt. Juliet Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee member Sally Robertson shows the start of Sunday’s StoryWalk event along a trail at Mundy Memorial Park in Mt. Juliet.
A ribbon cutting to celebrate a new stretch of a Belinda City Parkway sidewalk coincided with the StoryWalk event at Mundy Memorial Park in Mt. Juliet last week.
National StoryWalk Week was Nov. 15-19, and the Mt. Juliet Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee hosted a StoryWalk. According to BPAC President Art Giles, the StoryWalk program was created to promote reading and health in communities across the U.S.
Prior to the start of the StoryWalk, a ribbon cutting took place near the park for a new sidewalk that starts at Providence Trail on Belinda Parkway. The one-and-a-half-mile sidewalk was funded through BPAC’s first ever grant received several years ago.
“It’s a $1.2 million project funded with grant money with a 20 percent match from the city,” Giles said.
That equates to $240,000 funded through the city.
BPAC member Sally Robertson said National StoryWalk Week is part of a movement called “Let’s Move in Libraries”. It is part of the mission of the Association of Bookmobiles.
“This is one reason I am so excited about Mt. Juliet having a BPAC that is now working on getting more grants to build more infrastructure so the citizens, especially the children, in Mt Juliet can move from place to place safely,” she said.
City of Mt. Juliet Deputy Public Works Director Matt White brought a poster that showed the sidewalk’s progress.
“Belinda City is an older neighborhood, and we are trying to enhance walkability,” he said.
The most recent StoryWalk featured the book “The Big Dance” by Aoife Greenham. Robertson set up a series of reading stations along the walking trail at the park, each separated by a short walk. Visitors walked along a path which had enlarged pages from the story.
Abby Vergara, 6, and her mom, Diana, took part in the StoryWalk and Abby ended up dancing along the trail to each station.
StoryWalk is not a permanent fixture at Mundy Memorial Park. It will move around to different trails in the city. The next walk is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Robinson Park at 2 p.m.
The Book Bike Story Time bike ride is the first Saturday of each month on the Town Center Greenway. The next one is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. at Eagle Park.