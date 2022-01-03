LEBANON FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Sunday services are at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in person and online through the church website or Facebook page. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m.; masks are requested, and social distance will be maintained. The church’s non-perishables food pantry remains open with curbside service for those in need, Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday 9-11 a.m. The church is located at 415 West Main St. in Lebanon. Church office: (615) 444-3315. Website is www.lebanonfumc.com.
LEBANON FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
In-person Sunday worship schedule is 8:45 a.m. service in the chapel, Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. and worship service in the sanctuary worship at 11 a.m. Masks are requested and social distance will be maintained. The 11 a.m. service is streamed online through the church website or Facebook page. The church is located at 304 West Main St. in Lebanon. For information call (615) 444-1360 or office@fpclebanon.org. For full schedule of church activities for adults and youth: http://www.fpclebanon.org.
TEMPLE BAPTIST CHURCH
Revival with Evangelist Bro. Bobby McGilliard will be held Sunday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Jan. 10-12. Services are held Sundays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The church is located at 211 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.
COLLEGE HILLS CHURCH OF CHRIST
Services will be held in the Worship Center at 8:45 a.m. (livestream at www.collegehills.org) and 11 a.m. (also available on Facebook Live). Bible Classes for all ages will be at 10 a.m. At 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. there will be a radio message at www.wantfm.com. The church is located at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
NEW HOPE CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study begins at 6:30 p.m. The group is currently studying the book of Exodus. The church is located at 7345 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. For more information, go to newhopecpchurch.com or call the church office at (615) 449-7020.
EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY
Services are Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person and online. Epiphany 101 Sunday School class is at 9:15 a.m. through November. The church is located at 1500 Hickory Ridge Rd. in Lebanon. For information call (615) 444-7336 or go to www.epiphanytn.com.
SHOP SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH
Bible Group Study will begin at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service will be held at 10:45 a.m. and also will be shown on Facebook Live. A nursery will be provided for ages infant-3. The church is located at 3022 Sparta Pike in Lebanon.
BETHLEHEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
There are two services at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The indoor service is in the church sanctuary. Another service is drive-in style with attendees remaining in the car and listening to the service on the radio at 101.5 FM. The church minister is Bro. Joe Johnson. The church is located at 2102 Lebanon Rd. in Lebanon (entrance to church is Bethlehem Rd.). Contact the church at (615) 449-3234 or go to www.umcbethlem.com.
MAPLE HILL CHURCH OF CHRIST
All are invited to Bible classes for all ages at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m. The church is located at 102 Maple Hill Rd. next to Publix in Lebanon.
MT. OLIVET BAPTIST CHURCH
The sermon series for the new year is “Redeeming Your Time.” Live Worship is in the Sanctuary, a satellite service onsite and continue a live broadcast online for viewing at home accessible at live.mtolivetbaptist.com each week at 10 a.m. The “Closet of Hope” food pantry, coat closet and diaper bin is open the third Wednesday of each month from 4:30-5:15 p.m. The church is located at 7463 Hickory Ridge Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Contact the church at (615) 444-2390 or at mobc@mtolivetbaptist.com.
JOY CHURCH
The food pantry is open every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday 1-4 p.m. Call the church office for information at (615) 773-5252. The church is located at 10085 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet (church entrance is on Benders Ferry Road).
Submit items for the religion calendar the Friday prior to publication at news@wilsonpost.com. Please include the date of the service or event.