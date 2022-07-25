Castleberry

Castleberry

Some retired teachers are returning to the Wilson County Schools classroom as substitute teachers.

A state law that went into effect July 1 allows them to return to the classroom and still keep a portion of their retirement benefits from the state. It removes barriers for retired members of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System to be reemployed as a K-12 teacher, K-12 substitute teacher, or as a K-12 bus driver without the loss or suspension of their TCRS benefits.

