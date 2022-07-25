Some retired teachers are returning to the Wilson County Schools classroom as substitute teachers.
A state law that went into effect July 1 allows them to return to the classroom and still keep a portion of their retirement benefits from the state. It removes barriers for retired members of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System to be reemployed as a K-12 teacher, K-12 substitute teacher, or as a K-12 bus driver without the loss or suspension of their TCRS benefits.
Previously, retired members of TCRS could return to work, but only for a maximum of 120 days. Now, the limit is extended to allow retired teachers to return to the classroom for up to one year while maintaining their retirement benefits.
There are several retired teachers “who have begun the transition of becoming an in-house substitute,” said Lacey Castleberry, WCS Substitute Staffing Specialist, who is responsible for the hiring, training and coordinating of all substitute teachers for WCS.
Earlier this year, the WCS board of education voted to move the hiring and retention of substitutes in house rather than hiring an outside firm.
There are three ways retirees can come back and work after retiring from the district, she said.
“Under one option, the retiree must be retired for one year before they can return. Under the other two plans, the retirees must be retired for a length of at least 60 days prior to being eligible to return to the classroom,” Castleberry said. “If they are interested in returning, they can start the application process prior to their 60 days expiring.”
She said that “on a typical day we can have as many as 80-120 teacher absences across the county. Last year during peak COVID times we had need for close to 200 substitutes. We are constantly in need of substitutes. Many of our substitutes end up taking open positions in our schools.
“Our number one goal is to improve our overall fill rate over the last few years. So, yes, there is a substitute shortage, as our goal is to have 100% of absences successfully filled. When there are not enough substitutes to fill a position schools can pull an Educational Assistant or other staff to meet immediate needs, may have to separate classes or combine classes as needed or use volunteers from central office.
During the re-employment, retirement benefits would be reduced to 70 percent of the retirement allowance the member is entitled to receive. The law will end on June 30, 2025. At that time, lawmakers will re-evaluate the need for this measure given the current staffing situation for public schools in 2025.