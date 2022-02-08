Rezoning for Wilson County Schools because of overcrowding could become an annual process, WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said at a board workshop last week.
Rezoning is the process in which students are moved to schools other than the ones they have been attending to help reduce overcrowding.
Luttrell spoke of the buildings which currently are overcrowded, especially West Elementary, which is at 108% capacity. Gladeville Elementary is at 101% capacity and that does not include the three portable classroom buildings on the school campus.
Mt. Juliet Elementary is at 88% of capacity, Rutland Elementary is at 84% of capacity, Lebanon High is at 87% of capacity and Springdale Elementary is at 85% of capacity. Other schools are nearing those numbers, Luttrell said.
“We’re continuing to add students,” he told the board. “One of the schools is West Elementary. We’re overflowing there. We’ve started the process at looking at rezoning students to West, Elzie Patton and Stoner Creek with their new building. That’s because we have new developments coming online now that would be zoned for West Elementary.”
He said that if WCS builds another elementary school in the northwest part of the county, the district will have to rezone again.
“Our community doesn’t want a lot of portables,” Luttrell said. “We’re just full. With the growth we’re experiencing, zoning might be an issue every year.”
Stan Moss, the district’s attendance supervisor, said the families moving to Wilson County are “coming from everywhere. I’ve spoken to people from Maryland, California, Louisiana. With all of the jobs and people relocating here left and right, there’s so much demand here.”
With overcrowding in mind, the district has started open enrollment for parents to request a rezoned student to remain at the original school or to move to another school even without rezoning.
As of last Thursday, there were 192 open enrollment requests. There will probably be a video streamed lottery for the open enrollment because of what is anticipated to be a large number of requests, Moss said. The open enrollment request deadline is Wednesday, March 2 and open enrollment decisions are expected to be complete by April 15.
The list of open enrollment schools and the number they can accept per grade is listed under the meeting agenda from Feb. 7 at wcschools.com. Also, the open enrollment application can also be found on the district website.
Luttrell said that he and his staff is looking at a new pay plan for all school staff, faculty and administration to address teachers and staff leaving WCS for better-paying districts. Luttrell said he hopes to have a proposal completed by July 1.
“When we see teachers resigning and in their exit interviews, we see that financial decisions are big impacts,” he said. “I’ve started the preliminary process. When we change the pay plan, we will have difficult conversations. We have to look at the other things we’re facing.
“We have to take care of the people who are taking care of our kids. That’s our responsibility. We have an outstanding school system and have to pay our people. We want to look at everybody’s pay. That’s the fairest thing to do.”
Around the schools
The walls are almost up at rebuilt Stoner Creek Elementary, and the district is finalizing plans to rebuild adjacent West Wilson Middle. The board will discuss the building projects either at a special called meeting this month or at its regular March meeting before it can be made available to bid.
Engineers are moving forward on the two pieces of property the board voted to purchase. The engineers are conducting soil testing and environmental and geographical studies to make sure the sites remain viable for schools.
The next step for the board is to bring the funding needs before the county commission’s Education And Budget Committees for preliminary approval.
Enrollment in the district’s Virtual Learning Academy will end on Feb. 11. It is only for grades 6 through 12.
Stoner Creek Elementary Principal Amanda Smith was named WCS Principal of the Year. Even though the school’s building was heavily damaged by a 2020 tornado, Stoner Creek was named a Reward School by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Wilson Central High science teacher Christina Puza-Smith was named the Tennessee Science Teacher Association Science Teacher of the Year.