Cathy Rhodes and Greg Butler were nominated as Wilson County representatives for the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
The state of Tennessee program honors volunteers in participating counties for their service.
This year there were 12 nominees from Wilson County.
Rhodes serves with Wilson Rides; Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce Ambassador; Past President of the Lebanon High Band Boosters; Charis Health Center, Celebration Lutheran Church Council; Past President of the MJ Noon Rotary Club, Arthritis Foundation of TN, Nashville Roller Derby and Habitat for Humanity.
With Wilson Rides, Rhodes will fill in as a driver when needed. Wilson Rides provides safe transportation to local destinations for older residents.
When she served as the president of the Lebanon High Band Boosters, she helped with creating the "Second Chance Prom" as a fundraiser. She was instrumental in creating the "Cannonballs for Charis” fundraiser for Charis Health Center.
For the MJ Noon Rotary Club, she coordinates the meals for the meetings every week as well as taking the lead on the "Read to Succeed" program for the club.
Butler serves as a board member and volunteer driver for Wilson Rides. According to Wilson Rides Board President Maggie Lea, “Greg was one of the first board volunteers to become engaged with Wilson Rides with driving seniors and truly helping make it a success. He not only volunteered as a driver but has been KEY to ensure that we (The Board) are good stewards of the financial donations we have received for the past 2 years. Without his financial background, we would be behind the curve on getting Wilson Rides off the ground.”
Greg not only served as Secretary on the Wilson Rides Board, but he also became a Volunteer Driver just shortly after the organization gave its first ride in May of 2021. Between July and November of 2021, Greg has driven over 308 miles while taking eight riders to local destinations.
He is a former Board Chair of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.