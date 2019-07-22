Divine providence or just very, very lucky?
In 1942 famed Cumberland University graduate and Kappa Sigma fraternity member Cale Young Rice donated the Rice Family Bible to a Louisville, Ky., library.
Fifty-seven years later, another Cumberland alum and Kappa Sig man, Terry Thompson, went on eBay seeking to find any stray items that reflect the history of his beloved fraternity. Lo and behold, he hit a jackpot of sorts.
“First off, I am not a relative of Laban Lacy Rice. I am a fraternity brother of the Theta Pi chapter Kappa Sigma fraternity at Cumberland that Dr. Rice founded in 1887. This is where my interest in the Rice family lies. Dr. Rice was one of the five founders of Kappa Sigma at Cumberland University on Oct. 7, 1887,” said Thompson, a native of Lafayette, Tenn., who was president of the student government association before graduating from Cumberland in 1993 with a degree in business administration, concentrating in accounting.
“I was the president of Cumberland’s Kappa Sigma chapter when it was brought back to Cumberland in 1993. I came across the Rice Family Bible by sheer luck. I was on eBay in 1999 and while I was looking for some Kappa Sig stuff, I came across the report cards of Finis K. Farr, a roommate of Laban Lacy Rice in college, who was a national president of Kappa Sigma as well as its historian. In 1929, Farr wrote what is considered the definitive history of Kappa Sigma. He also was the chair of the theology department at Cumberland University.
“I found that report card as well as artwork and memorabilia from the Theta Chapter at Cumberland University, and I purchased these items. Then the seller wrote me back, noting, ‘By the way, I’ve got some more items but not Kappa Sigma stuff.’ I said, ‘Send me some pictures and I’ll take a look,’ and one of those items was the Rice Family Bible!
“So, I made an offer and they took it. I was unbelievably excited when I got the Bible. It was because I knew the history about Laban and Cale, and to have this, the Rice Bible that so closely relates to my chapter at Cumberland, makes it an invaluable heirloom. It is certainly one of my most treasured possessions.
“It is dated 1858 and contains the handwritten birth entries for Laban and Cale Young Rice, an author who married another noted author, Alice Hegan Rice, who wrote ‘Mrs. Wiggs of the Cabbage Patch,’ a very popular book of its day, which was made into a movie.”
Inside the Bible was a handwritten note from Cale documenting that he presented the Good Book to the Louisville Free Public Library on March 8, 1942.
Thompson, who now lives in Atlanta where he served nearly 10 years as a district representative for Kappa Sigma, concluded saying, “It is my plan to give the Bible to Cumberland University one day. I also have two of Laban Lacy Rice’s books and about 20 of Cale’s books, and I plan to give them to Cumberland’s Archives as well.”