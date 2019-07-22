Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.