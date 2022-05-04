Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan will begin his third full term following the election in August. Bryan was unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican Primary and doesn’t face any Democratic or independent opposition in the general election.
Bryan picked up all but a handful of the 10,849 votes cast in the Republican primary. The remaining 37 votes went to write-in candidates and were effectively thrown out because no write-in candidate qualified for the race.
Multiple attempts to contact Bryan following the election were unsuccessful.
In October of 2012, Bryan replaced Terry Ashe, who retired to become director of the Tennessee Sheriffs Association.
Bryan ran unopposed in 2014 and defeated Mt. Juliet Commissioner Ray Justice, a former Wilson County sheriff’s deputy, in the 2016 general election.
Bryan’s father, Cecil Bryan, was Wilson County sheriff from 1968-74.
Robert Bryan began his law enforcement career with the Lebanon Police Department as a patrol officer in 1989. Later, he was assigned to the 15th Judicial Drug Task Force, where he investigated drug cases. He returned to the police department as a detective in the criminal investigations unit.
Bryan left the Lebanon Police Department in 1999 and accepted a position at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation division. He was promoted to sergeant over the division and later was promoted to assistant chief deputy. He was also the jail administrator and instrumental in the planning and transition into the current facility that opened in 2007.
In other Republican primary races Tuesday, Clara Byrd ran unopposed for re-election as District 15 Division I judge and picked up 15,131 total votes, including 10,243 in Wilson County. Michael Collins also ran unopposed for Division II judge and gathered 14,797 total votes, including 9,856 in Wilson County.
C.K. Smith won the Republican primary for District 15 chancellor. Smith, who was also unopposed, received 14,876 total votes, including 10,017 in Wilson County. Brody Kane won the Republican primary as District 15 criminal court judge. Kane, who was unopposed, received 15,578 votes, including 10,451 in Wilson County.
Jason Lawson won the Republican primary for District 15 district attorney general to replace retired DA Tommy Thompson. Gov. Bill Lee appointed Lawson to replace Thompson in 2021. In Tuesday’s primary, Lawson received 14,701 total votes, including 10,069 in Wilson County.
Shelley Thompson Gardner, who was also unopposed, received 14,144 total votes, including 9,883 in Wilson County.
Barry Tatum, Jimmy Lea and Ensley Hagan were all unopposed in the Republican primary, and each cruised to garner the party’s nomination in their respective general sessions judge races.
No candidates qualified for the races in the Democratic primary.