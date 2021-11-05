Rusty Robinson could take his pick of 50 famous vehicles to cruise the streets of Jackson if he so desired.
He possesses keys to lookalike vehicles of the Batmobile, Lightning McQueen, a Jurassic Park Jeep, a Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine, a Blues Brothers 1974 Dodge, a “Ghostbusters” ambulance, Bandit, KtITT, a General Lee, Herbie the Love Bug, the “Death Race” Mustang driven by Jason Stratham, and, believe it or not, the actual green Mitsubishi Eclipse in which the late film star Paul Walker sat behind the wheel in while making “The Fast and the Furious” in 2001.
Yet, he chooses to drive a beat-up, red Chevy pick-up to get him to the front door of his tourist attraction, also his personal wonderland, a site that, if you like fast or famous automobiles, it a perfect place to make a pit stop.
Welcome to Rusty’s TV & Movie Car Museum which offers an eclectic menagerie of cars, trucks and motorcycles, and one-third of which were used in the making of memorable films and TV series. The rest were recreated by Rusty himself. The collection, coincidentally, is located at 323 Hollywood Dr. in Jackson.
Among other screen-used vehicles on display, the museum offers a “Fast and Furious” orange Supra and a “Fast 4” Skyline, the “Death Race” Mustang and Nova, Herbie of “Love Bug” (1997) fame, the 1976 AMC Pacer from “Wayne’s World,” the 1971 MGB from “Norbit,” the “Ghost Rider” motorcycle and the 1982 Monte Carlo from the TV series, “Breaking Bad.”
As for lookalikes (not the real deals), the site offers Tow Mater, an “A-Team” van, a “Beverly Hillbillies” truck, “Knight Rider’s” KITT, a “Starsky & Hutch” Gran Torino, Cousin Eddie’s RV (“National Lampoon Christmas Vacation”), a 1973 Ford Torino (the Dude’s car from “The Great Lebowski”), a Vanilla Ice 5.0 Mustang, a Bandit (for Burt Reynolds fans) and even a Pee-wee Herman bicycle.
“All of the cars are drivable but three of them. They were just fiberglass props,” said Robinson, 50, who has been obsessed with cars ever since he drew his first set of wheels on paper with a crayon. He bought his first, a blue 1966 Mustang Coupe when he was 14. “Instead of drinking and smoking, I put all of my money into my cars,” he said.
Asked which vehicle in his caboodle was his favorite, he answered, “I don’t have one. If I did, I wouldn’t have this museum and all the junk I got. A lot of them I built myself. Some I do the best I can, but kids are gonna want to touch and climb on them so there’s no sense in making something perfect.”
The gala gallery of cars came about sort of by accident.
“I got a General Lee (a 1969 orange Dodge Charger like Bo and Luke Duke drove in “The Dukes of Hazzard”) right out of high school and sold it and got a better one. Then I got a DeLorean 20 years ago because of ‘Back to the Future.’ But besides getting the movie and TV cars, I had a lot of antique cars up at the house. The museum would not have been possible without the support of my parents, Larry and Nell Robinson. (His father passed in 2007). We probably had 50 or 60 cars and about 10 of them were movie related,” recalled Robinson.
“This was in the early days of the Internet, and strangers came knocking and visiting our house in the middle of nowhere, wanting to know if they could look at our cars. So, I knew there was a market for people wanting to look at that kind of stuff.”
Collecting the cars
The first vehicle he purchased that had been used in a film was the green Mitsubishi Eclipse that Paul Walker raced in the original “The Fast and the Furious.” He since has obtained two more “Fast and Furious” cars that Walker drove in that movie franchise.
“The green Eclipse was in a museum in Chicago. I knew it was there, so I called them. They sell anything. They don’t get attached. I get attached,” said Robinson, who rarely, if ever sells his cars that have zipped across the silver screen.
Those three “Fast and Furious” vehicles are also the ones that get the most attention in the museum.
“Yeah, they were all Paul Walker-driven cars. I got lucky, but it was a sad story about him getting killed. I had them long time before he died. I got one from the studio and the blue Skyline from the guy who worked for the studios.”
(Walker, who starred in seven “Fast & Furious” films, died from injuries received from a single-vehicle collision on Nov 30, 2013, at the age of 40 and appeared posthumously in the final film.)
Robinson said the screen-used vehicle he paid the most for is the 2006 Ford Mustang GT driven by Jason Statham in 2008’s “Death Race.”
“At that time, I was gambling because the movie hadn’t been released. They filmed it a year before and spent about a year editing it. So, I had no idea if it would be a hit or not. They went on to make three more movies and wanted it back, but I didn’t want to sell it. They offered me three times more. They spent a quarter million to build the car,” said Robinson, who typically purchases the movie and TV cars from the studios that make the films and shows or the mechanics who built them.
But he must tread cautiously before buying a car from Hollywood.
“You have to do your research on some of the oldest stuff because there is so much out there that is fake. Nowadays, since the ’90s and up, the studios have taken better records and keep the VIN numbers (Vehicle Identification Numbers). Back in the old days, you were lucky to get a piece of paperwork you got to do your homework.”
Regarding his 1982 Monte Carlo driven by Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman in the hit TV series, “Breaking Bad,” he said, “I bought it right from Sony Studios. After the last episode aired, they started the auction online then.”
About the 1976 AMC Pacer driven by Dana Carvey’s character Garth Algar in 1992’s “Wayne’s World,” Robinson shared, “After they filmed the movie, the car went to a Paramount Studios’ amusement park and sat out in front for several years. When the park closed, it was sold to an individual then went on to a Chicago museum, and they sold to another guy.
“I found it on a Myspace page when Googling, and I tracked it down that way. The guy didn’t want to sell it, so I told him, ‘If you ever do want to sell, let me know.’ Most of the time that doesn’t happen, but he called me and said, ‘I need to sell this car.’
“I asked him to describe it for me and then told him, ‘I’ll take it.’ Later a friend went to look at it for me and pay for it. My friend called me and said, “This car ain’t in as good a shape as he said it was.’ It had a cracked windshield and other issues. He put the man on the phone, and he said, ‘I need this amount of money,’ and he was crying, so I told my friend, ‘Just pay him.’”
Robinson is also proud to have both of the Novas driven by Kurt Russell in the Quentin Tarantino film, “Death Proof.” “I bought them out of Austin Texas, where they filmed the movie. I got two of ’em because you know how he has a wreck? I got the good one and the wrecked one.”
Robinson has custom-built most of the vehicles in his museum. These include facsimiles of the Beverly Hillbillies truck, the Mystery Machine, the Ghostbusters ambulance, the Teenage Ninja Turtles van, a Green Hornet car, a pink Barbie Corvette and a Batmobile (with a body that came from the studio).
“I used to do a lot more mechanical work and body work, and I built Lightning McQueen and most of Tow Mater. Most kids who come here love Tow Mater the best,” he said.
He said that 99 percent of his visitors discover his TV and movie car museum on the Internet after Googling “things to do in Jackson.” And somehow, one day, actor Paul Michael Glaser, Starsky of “Starsky & Hutch” fame, dropped by the museum.
“He signed autographs, and then I took him to Logan’s Roadhouse and got him a hamburger,” Robinson recalled of the enjoyable encounter.
So, what are a few screen-used vehicles he has on his wish list to add to the museum?
“I would love to have a car driven by Nicolas Cage from ‘Gone in 60 Seconds,’ and the Corvette from ‘Corvette Summer,’ but if I could have any car, it’d Captain Nemo’s car from ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentleman,’” said Robinson, who has assembled an extraordinary colony of cinematic cars.