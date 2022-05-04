A United States Navy sailor serving aboard “USS Momsen” wishes his mother, Paulina Vitervo, of Lebanon, a happy Mother’s Day.

“Shout out to my mom,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Cristian Vitervo said in a video released by the Navy.

Vitervo wants his mother to know she is missed on Mother’s Day.

“My favorite memory of my mom is her cooking,” Vitervo said in a news release. “She makes every occasion special whipping something up.”

As a member of the Navy, Vitervo provides leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.

“To me, serving in the Navy is a unique opportunity to travel, represent and work for America,” Vitervo said in a news release.

