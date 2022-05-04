Sun and clouds mixed. High near 75F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3 mph
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wind: NW @ 4 mph
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 7 High
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 6 High
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Humidity: 52%
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Humidity: 55%
Vitervo
A United States Navy sailor serving aboard “USS Momsen” wishes his mother, Paulina Vitervo, of Lebanon, a happy Mother’s Day.
“Shout out to my mom,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Cristian Vitervo said in a video released by the Navy.
Vitervo wants his mother to know she is missed on Mother’s Day.
“My favorite memory of my mom is her cooking,” Vitervo said in a news release. “She makes every occasion special whipping something up.”
As a member of the Navy, Vitervo provides leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.
“To me, serving in the Navy is a unique opportunity to travel, represent and work for America,” Vitervo said in a news release.
